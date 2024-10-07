Military bases in Florida prepare for Category-5 Hurricane Milton

As a second major hurricane in as many weeks barrels towards the southern United States, the Pentagon has been tasked with pre-staging high-water vehicles and helicopters for both search and rescue and transporting relief supplies and troops in central Florida after Hurricane Milton.

The preparations come as close to 10,000 soldiers and other service members are deployed to relief efforts of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, Tennessee and elsewhere in that storm’s path.

Milton became a Category-5 hurricane – the strongest type of storm – on Monday, but it could weaken before it arrives in Florida on Wednesday or Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has already tasked the Defense Department for support with relief efforts after Milton passes, said Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman.

“This includes activation of a defense coordinating officer and a defense coordination element,” Ryder told Task & Purpose, “30 high-wheeled vehicles, helicopters for search and rescue operations, 100 active-duty forces for non-technical logistics support to FEMA’s search and rescue teams, medium-lift helicopters for moving personnel and equipment, command and control and sustainment for DoD forces.”

The Defense Department is also looking at potential locations to use as supply staging areas, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District is preparing for a response by moving some personnel to an emergency operation center in Tallahassee, staging a temporary power team in Albany, Georgia.

It is still being determined how much of the Defense Department’s support to FEMA will come from the National Guard and how much will be provided by the active-duty force, Ryder said.

As of Monday, no active-duty military units have been told to prepare in case they are needed after Hurricane Milton hits, a spokesperson for U.S. Army North told Task & Purpose.

“We are currently preparing to send personnel and equipment from the U.S. Army North’s Contingency Command Post – Task Force 51 who are moving out today to be postured in the region to support FEMA and any requests of military active-duty support from the Florida governor,” the spokesperson said. “U.S. Army North works year-round with federal, state, local partners to ensure plans, communications, and interagency relationships are always ready to support lead federal agencies to deliver the right military-unique capabilities at the right time and place.”

Currently, about 1,500 active-duty troops from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, and Fort Campbell, Kentucky have been activated to help National Guardsmen and first responders in regions of North Carolina struck by Helene.

Air Force moves planes, Space Force hunkers down

Based on its current path, the hurricane could strike Tampa, which is home to MacDill Air Force Base and the headquarters of several major commands including U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM.

A mandatory evacuation of the base was well underway on Monday.

“The base will close tomorrow and personnel were directed to evacuate according to local county orders,” Air Force spokeswoman Rose Riley told Task & Purpose. “Approximately 185 base personnel are operating at the alternate EOC/CAT (Emergency Operation Center/Crisis Action Team) at Raymond James Stadium.”

A spokesperson for CENTCOM told Task & Purpose that its personnel were also evacuating ahead of the storm. No information was immediately available on Monday about where CENTCOM is relocating to.

MacDill has also moved 12 KC-135s to McConnell Air Force Base outside Wichita, Kansas, Riley said. Two other KC-135’s were moved into hangars at MacDill.

This is the second time within a month that aircraft from MacDill have had to move out of a storm’s way. On Sept. 25, Air Force Col. Ed Szczepanik, commander of MacDill, ordered an evacuation of the installation right before Helene arrived.

Several installations on Florida’s east coast in Milton’s path expect to be hit after the storm has lost some of its strength.

The 482nd Fighter Wing at Homestead Air Reserve Base, about 30 miles south of Miami Miami has relocated seven F-16s to San Antonio, Texas, Riley told Task & Purpose.

Patrick Space Force Base on central Florida’s Atlantic coast is not launching a mandatory evacuation, but only mission-essential personnel will report to the base Wednesday through Friday, according to the Space Force.

“Maximum telework will be in place, including civilians working during the Family Day on Friday, 11 Oct 24,” a Space Force news release says. “Non-mission-essential civilian employees without telework agreements who are scheduled to work during those days will be placed on weather & safety leave.”

Navy sorties destroyers

The Navy is planning to sortie three destroyers from Naval Station Mayport, Florida, ahead of the storm: USS Donald Cook, USS Thomas Hudner, and USS Lassen, said Arwen FitzGerald, a spokeswoman for Navy Region Southeast.

“Other Mayport-based ships will remain in port at Naval Station Mayport,” FitzGerald told Task & Purpose on Monday. “Mayport Harbor Operations will position those ships in designated ‘heavy weather mooring’ positions based on the latest forecast models of the storm.”

Aircraft from Naval Air Stations Mayport, Jacksonville, and Key West are also scheduled to depart or be stored in hangars to protect them from the hurricane-force winds, she said.

Rear Adm. John Hewitt, commander, Navy Region Southeast, has ordered all naval installations in Florida to set Hurricane Condition of Readiness Three, under which destructive-force winds of 50 miles per hour are expected within 48 hours, FitzGerald said.

Those bases are currently open, but they are expected to close non-essential operations by Tuesday afternoon, FitzGerald said. The Navy is asking all sailors, civilians, and their families to review their Navy Family Accountability And Assessment System Account and their hurricane checklists in case evacuations are ordered.

“Our foremost concern is the safety of our personnel and their families,” Hewit said in a Monday statement. “The Navy is fully prepared to protect our people, facilities, and fleet in the face of this storm. I urge everyone to stay vigilant, heed evacuation warnings, and follow the guidance of both civilian and military officials to ensure everyone remains safe.”

