The war in Ukraine has seen Kyiv field all kinds of unconventional and makeshift weapons, from crowdsourced maritime drones to anti-UAV rigs made up of World War I-era Maxim machine guns. Now Ukraine has war kayaks. Yes, war kayaks.

More accurately, a “Poloz-M16 combat kayak,” developed for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The two-seater boat is currently being tested by Ukrainian troops; it has not yet been deployed into combat in the rivers, streams, lakes and other bodies of water in the country.

According to specs shared by Ukraine, the Poloz-M16 uses an electric motor that is “almost silent,” although it can be propelled the old-fashioned way with oars. The kayak can also be steered remotely, if both occupants are otherwise unable to do it by hand.

The biggest tool on the combat kayak is its main weapon, a On the nose of the kayak is a UAG-40 40mm automatic grenade launcher, which Ukraine claims can fire at a distance of more than 2 kilometers. Theoretically it’s a great tool for river-born ambushes of Russian forces, but not for open naval combat.

Video shared by Ukraine shows the Poloz-M16 “in action.” That action mainly consists of two fighters paddling their kayak through a lilypad-laden body of water, eventually gliding forward while manning their grenade launcher, aiming with it but not firing. The whole video is, as has become common for footage from the war, set to rock music. The short clip did not demonstrate any live weapons testing or obstacles.

Tests of the "Poloz-M16" combat kayak.



-The installed 40-mm automatic grenade launcher can operate at a distance of more than 2 kilometers.

-Carrying capacity 480 kilograms.

-The engine is almost silent, and the kayak itself is easy to hide



It will be an ideal tool for sabotage pic.twitter.com/rETmjYlk2j — Ukraine News 🇺🇦 (@Ukrainene) August 4, 2023

Ukraine is also developing single-seat and three-seat versions of the Poloz-M16. The two-seat version can carry a load of 480 kilograms. Ukraine’s armed forces also noted that the kayak has equipment for “long trips” including a tent, machete and even stoves for cooking.

This maritime technical is the latest in unconventional weapons Ukraine has used to repel the Russian invasion. When the war started in 2022, Ukraine was heavily outgunned in both artillery and armor. Volunteers and the armed forces used weapons such as technicals mounted with machine guns and rocket launchers. Battle buggies, anti-drone systems using century-old Maxims and other makeshift equipment have become a key part of Ukraine’s fighting force, even as modern artillery, rockets and tanks from Western nations have streamed in.

Maritime weapons have been extremely helpful in Ukraine’s efforts against Russia. Kyiv has repeatedly utilized drone boats to target Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, damaging multiple ships. The small kayak-like vessels have a low visual presence and enough speed to get past some naval defenses. Video in late May appeared to show a pair of Ukrainian drone boats causing an explosion on a Russian intelligence ship.

As it is still in the testing phase, it’s unclear how Ukraine plans to use its combat kayak fleet in the war.

