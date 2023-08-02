The U.S. government is preparing to evacuate some personnel and their families from the U.S. embassy in Niger’s capital city of Niamey, Task & Purpose has confirmed.

The State Department is expected to use chartered commercial planes instead of U.S. military aircraft to transport embassy personnel and their families out of Niger, according to Reuters.

As of late afternoon on Wednesday, the State Department had not made a formal announcement about embassy staff and their families leaving Niger.

Niger’s armed forces ousted the country’s democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum in a July 26 coup.

The security situation in Niger has deteriorated since then. After a mob attacked the French embassy in Niamey on July 30, France, Italy, and Spain announced they would evacuate their citizens from the country.

Politico first reported on Wednesday that the U.S. government was preparing to evacuate its embassy in Niger. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller later told reporters that he could not confirm that such preparations were underway.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest military news and culture in your inbox daily.

“I’m not in any position to make announcements at this point,” Miller said during a State Department news briefing. “I’ll say that the U.S. embassy in Niamey is open. We intend for it to remain open. We remain committed to the people of Niger and our relationship with the people of Niger, and we remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels. That’s something that will continue.”

The State Department is monitoring the situation in Niger and will make decisions as needed to safeguard its personnel, Miller said. He added that the overall situation in Niamey is calm but fluid, and the U.S. government has no indications of any threats against American citizens or facilities in Niger.

So far, the State Department is not calling the situation in Niger a “coup,” which is a legal term that would trigger the end of U.S. economic and military assistance to the country.

“We are calling it ‘an attempt to take power,’ which may still be reversed, and the work that we are pursuing every day is to ensure that it can be reversed,” Miller said.

Niger had been a vital partner for U.S. military counterterrorism operations in Africa. The country hosts a $110 million installation from where the U.S. military has been conducting drone operations since November 2019. Those operations have halted because Niger’s military junta have closed their country’s airspace.

As of Tuesday, the Defense Department had no plans to withdraw any of the roughly 1,100 U.S. troops currently deployed to Niger, Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters.

“No indication right now of any type of imminent threat against U.S. forces in Niger,” Ryder said at a Pentagon news briefing. “Largely speaking, our forces are doing due diligence when it comes to force protection and remaining on those bases, although when necessary, environment permitting, they are still engaging and going off-base to engage with our Nigerian counterparts as necessary.”

Since President Joe Biden took office, the United States has evacuated its embassies in Kabul, Afghanistan; and Khartoum, Sudan.

In February 2022, the United States also temporarily evacuated its embassy in Kyiv prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it was subsequently reopened that May.

The latest on Task & Purpose