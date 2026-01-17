Airstrike kills militant leader linked to ambush on US soldiers in Syria

American forces killed an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist leader in Syria connected to the Dec. 13 ambush that killed two Iowa National Guard soldiers and their civilian interpreter.

U.S. Central Command said that it killed Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in a strike in northwest Syria on Friday, Jan. 16. The strike was in direct response to shooting in Palmyra last month, where an ISIS gunman killed Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard and Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, as well as their American translator Ayad Mansoor Sakat, during a diplomatic meeting between American and Syrian officials.

Friday’s attack is the latest operation in response to the Dec. 13 ambush in Palmyra and the first to identify a specific target.

“The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces,” CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper said in the command’s announcement.

Little information is available on al-Jasim. CENTCOM described him as “an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks” and said that he is linked to al-Qaeda. The military said that al-Jasim was directly connected to the gunman who killed the three Americans.

CENTCOM’s announcement was also sparse on details regarding the strike. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a nonprofit that is tracking the conflict in Syria, reported on an international coalition airstrike on Friday in the northwestern province of Aleppo that killed “Abo Hassan Al-Noaimy,” a former Hurras al-Din commander, although it is unclear if that is the same person targeted by CENTCOM. Hurras al-Din is an affiliate of al-Qaeda that has been repeatedly targeted by American forces in Syria.

The Americans were killed on Dec. 13 while taking part in a delegation visiting Syrian officials in Palmyra. The gunman, accused of being linked to ISIS, was quickly killed after opening fire on the meeting. After the shooting, American and partner forces conducted large searches in Palmyra and the surrounding area, both on the ground and with air support doing reconnaissance. Six days later CENTCOM launched Operation Hawkeye Strike — named in reference to Iowa — with fighter jets, close-support aircraft and helicopters hitting dozens of targets in central Syria. Additional ground raids in the following days saw more than two dozen ISIS operatives captured or killed.

Hawkeye Strike is a seemingly ongoing part of the wider anti-ISIS fight Operation Inherent Resolve. On Jan. 10, a second wave of airstrikes, featuring F-15E Strike Eagles, A-10 Warthogs and AC-130J gunships, took place.

According to CENTCOM, American and Jordanian air forces have struck more than 100 ISIS “infrastructure and weapons site targets” as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, although no casualty figures have been given.