US forces bomb ‘multiple’ ISIS camps in Syria

American forces hit multiple ISIS camps across Syria on Oct. 11, in one of the larger military operations against the group in recent months, U.S. Central Command announced today.

The operation took place on the morning of Friday. CENTCOM was very sparse on details regarding the airstrikes, only saying that it targeted “multiple known ISIS camps in Syria.” The military did not elaborate on how many camps were targeted overall, where in Syria they were, or how many militants were killed. Recent raids and strikes carried out by the anti-ISIS Operation Inherent Resolve have focused on locations in eastern Syria, closer to the Iraqi border.

“The strikes will disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against the United States, its allies and partners, and civilians throughout the region and beyond,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

CENTCOM is currently reviewing the results of the strikes.

ISIS lost its last major stronghold in Syria in 2019. The terror group had been increasing the amount of its attacks this year, despite years of continued efforts to stop the group.

The coordinated attack is the latest in a series of major anti-ISIS operations done by American forces and local partners in the last three months. A major raid in late August in Iraq’s Anbar Province done with Iraqi security forces killed four of the group’s top leaders in the country, and led to seizing a number of intelligence items. In September, several operations led to the capture of an ISIS commander in Syria and airstrikes killed more than 36 members of ISIS and the al-Qaeda affiliate Hurras al-Din.

The United States has approximately 900 troops in Syria as part of the ongoing fight against ISIS, and works with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Front and other partners in that operation.

