Protestors damage fence at US military base in Italy

A group of protesters damaged the fence of a U.S. military installation in Italy over the weekend, officials said.

Photos and videos sent to Task & Purpose show dozens of protesters wearing black jumpsuits, white hats and carrying flares and Palestinian flags, near the fenceline at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, a U.S. military garrison in Italy. The incident, which officials called an “unscheduled unauthorized protest,” took place on Sunday, and lasted a few minutes before Italian police arrived and the group dispersed.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Javan W. Rasnake, a spokesperson for Defense Department activities in Europe, told Task & Purpose that officials are aware of a protest at the garrison where the base’s fence was damaged from the group pushing and pulling on it.

“No personnel were injured and there was no unauthorized access to Caserma Del Din. Local police are cooperating in the investigation,” Rasnake said.

Local police have increased patrols in the area and officials do not appear to take the incident as a threat to the base, according to Rasnake. The fence was repaired the same day.

Damage to the fence at Caserma Del Din in Vincenza, Italy.

Caserma Del Din was built on a former Italian airbase that was vacated in 2008. Today the base houses the military’s Southern European Task Force Africa headquarters, three battalions of the 173rd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team, as well as the 509th Strategic Signal Battalion.

The incident comes amid an escalation of incidents targeting U.S. troops and bases abroad.

Last week, two Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit who were embarked on the USS Wasp were assaulted while the ship was in port at Izmir, Turkey. Video of the incident showed a group of men grabbing a Marine and trying to put a bag over his head as others chanted “Yankee, go home.”

Since October, American troops based in the Middle East have come under hundreds of attacks from Iranian-backed militias — one of which killed three Georgia Reservists at an outpost in Jordan called Tower 22. Nearby, Navy vessels have thwarted ongoing drone, rocket and anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Pentagon officials have previously acknowledged the escalation against American troops in the Middle East amid the United States’ continued support for Israel despite calls from members of Congress and humanitarian advocacy organizations against supplying the Israeli military with weapons and ammunition for its campaign in Gaza. U.S. officials have also warned local militias backed by Iran that they are prepared to defend U.S. troops and its regional ally, Israel, against future attacks.

