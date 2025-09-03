Legendary Marine Raider finally promoted to sergeant at 100

Frank S. Wright recently got what he described as a “big promotion.” When a reporter called to talk about it, he answered the phone with “Frank Wright, Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps.”

Now 100 and more than 80 years after service in fierce combat as a corporal in World War II, Wright was a sergeant.

“I spent two-and-a-half years in the South Pacific and went through Guadalcanal, New Georgia, Guam, and Iwo Jima,” Wright told Task & Purpose this week. “And I was wounded twice. I have two Purple Hearts. That’s one of the reasons that they thought that I would be eligible for this, and I’ve had a lot of congratulatory letters and other things that have been given to me.”

The story of Wright’s service during World War II is epic. One of the original Marine Raiders, he survived being bayoneted in the stomach on Guam and was later shot in the chest and arm at Iwo Jima.

Still, for the past 80 years, Wright has wanted to complete one more milestone in his military career: being promoted to sergeant.

Last month, Wright got his wish when he became the “newest and oldest Sergeant of Marines,” at 100, according to an Aug. 31 post in a ceremony at Camp Pendleton, California.

In January 1942, Wright lied about his age to enlist in the Marines at 16. He initially served with 4th Raider Battalion. The Marine Raiders of World War II are often credited as the U.S. military’s first special operations force. He left the Marines a corporal.

In August, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith recommended that Wright receive an honorary promotion to sergeant.

“Recommending Frank for this honorary promotion was an easy decision,” Smith told Task & Purpose in August. “He is a proud veteran of the famed Marine Raiders. His courageous service during the Pacific Campaign, including at historic battles like Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima, has firmly cemented his place in the legacy of the Corps.”

The Aug. 31 promotion ceremony took place in Stockton, California, said retired Marine Gunnery Sgt. Marvin HernandezGarcia, a close friend to Wright who coordinated the event. Wright wore a Marine Corps uniform from World War II for the ceremony.

“It was very moving,” HernandezGarcia told Task & Purpose. “His two sons promoted Frank. They are the ones that put on the chevrons.”

For Wright, the promotion recognizes his service during World War II and work he continues to do on behalf of the Marine Corps, including talking to young Americans who are thinking about enlisting.

“I am a Marine, and I shall be a Marine for the rest of my life,” Wright said.