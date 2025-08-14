Marine recruit sustains gunshot wound during marksmanship training at Parris Island

A Marine recruit in boot camp suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday during weapons training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.

“The recruit sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while training on the range and was immediately provided medical attention on site,” the Marines said in a statement. The recruit was stabilized and subsequently airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center for further treatment.

An email sent to Parris Island inquiring on the condition of the Marine on Thursday was not returned, but a press release said the Marine recruit’s condition was “being monitored” on Wednesday.

The incident is currently under investigation.

“The safety of our recruits and personnel remains our highest priority, and we are fully committed to a thorough and transparent review of the incident,” the service said in a statement.

Parris Island is one of two bases where Marines undergo 13 weeks of recruit training, along with Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in California. Marksmanship training, with classes of recruits put through multiple events on shooting ranges before a final shooting test prior to graduation. The Marine Corps has overhauled its approach to marksmanship in the last several years, including how Marines are taught during boot camp.