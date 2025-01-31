30,000 migrants to GITMO, drone sightings (re)explained, and more

This is a solemn edition of the Pentagon Rundown. Officials believe that 64 people aboard an American Airlines passenger plane and three crew members of an Army Black Hawk helicopter were killed when the two aircraft collided on Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. First responders continue to work tirelessly to ensure that all those lost in the crash are recovered and reunited with their loved ones.

Much has happened since the last Rundown. On Jan. 24, the Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth to serve as defense secretary. Hegseth issued a message to the force the following day in which he promised that under his leadership the U.S. military will focus on “lethality, meritocracy, accountability, standards, and readiness.” Though Hegseth has presented himself as a new kind of defense secretary, he’s certainly settling into the role in a very traditional way: By introducing a ton of new buzzwords.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has paved the way for troops who were separated due to the Defense Department’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine program to return with full back pay and benefits. Additionally, the executive order that Trump signed on Tuesday directed that service members who left voluntarily rather than get vaccinated be allowed to return without repercussions to their service, rank, or pay.

And that’s just the start of this week’s rundown:

To paraphrase the poem “Boots” by Rudyard Kipling: Scroll, scroll, scroll. Reading up and down. There’s no discharge in the news.

