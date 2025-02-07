Majority of troops and military families believe large-scale war is on the horizon, survey finds

Many service members, veterans and their families think a large-scale war is likely to break out in the next three to five years, a recent survey found.

The latest Military Family Lifestyle Survey by Blue Star Families, a non-profit aimed at advocating for military families, released its 2024 results on Tuesday. The survey polled 5,573 respondents, about half of whom were spouses or partners of current troops. The rest were a mix of veterans, families of vets and currently serving members in active duty, National Guard and reserve service.

With stress high amid the ongoing global tensions, the survey shows 83% of active duty military families believe a major conflict is around the corner.

“Military families are essential to global stability and are proud to serve this role,” reads the survey. “[83%] of active-duty families and 67% of Americans anticipate U.S. involvement in a major conflict within the next three to five years, and 3 in 5 believe that military families are very important in creating a peaceful, stable world.”

According to respondents, the top issues facing military families include cost of living, separation from family, the financial toll of a PCS move, employment of a spouse and access to healthcare.

Despite a recent increase in military pay, income topped the list of concerns, with concerns over pay jumping from 37% to 46% from 2023 to 2024.

Of active-duty military families, about half said that housing costs were a top contributor to “financial strain” for the third year in a row.

Beyond housing, most of the active duty families reported that it took a year to financially recover from high relocation costs — a burden compounded by spousal employment and lack of daycare access.

Only 36% of junior enlisted families said they were financially stable, while 62% of families, and 72% of American adults, said they feel financially secure. Blue Star Families recommended solutions to address those financial concerns, such as another increase in military pay and housing allowances, greater health and child care access, and more spouse employment opportunities.

Healthcare access has doubled from 2020 to 2024 as a top concern for military families.

“Due to nationwide shortages of mental and behavioral health care providers, finding mental health providers that accept TRICARE and are accepting new patients has grown increasingly difficult,” reads the survey.

