Naval aviators killed in Mount Rainier crash flew dozens of combat missions over Red Sea

The crew of an EA-18G Growler that crashed near Mount Rainier in Washington last week had flown dozens of combat missions in the Red Sea earlier this year as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Carrier Strike Group that faced drones and missiles fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Navy confirmed Monday that Lt. Cmdr. Lyndsay “Miley” Evans and Lt. Serena “Dug” Wileman, both 31, were killed in the Oct. 15 crash on Mount Rainier, about 180 miles from their home base of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Rescuers battled bad weather and steep terrain to reach the crash site over the weekend, where they confirmed the aviators had died.

The Navy said the Growler was on a “routine training flight” when it went down. No other details about the crash have been released.

The Eisenhower’s commander, Capt. Chris “Chowdah” Hill, tweeted that both women had served “heroically” on the ship’s combat deployment.

“My heart truly goes out to the families, friends, and shipmates of these two fallen Naval Aviators who were confirmed killed in an EA-18G crash last week in Washington. These warriors of VAQ-130 will forever be part of the Ike family, having served with us heroically on our recent deployment. I loved working with them both — just incredible energy and beautiful souls,” Hill wrote.

During the deployment, Evans was awarded two Single Action Air Medals with Combat “C” devices, an indication of having flown on two particularly difficult or meaningful missions, along with three Strike-Flight Air Medals. Evans was also a graduate of the 12-week HAVOC course at NAS Fallon, the “Top Gun” school of the Growler community. She was named the Growler Tactics Instructor of the Year for fiscal year 2024. Evans’ other awards also include a Combat Action Ribbon.

Wileman, a pilot since 2022, earned a Combat Action Ribbon and three Strike-Flight Air Medals on the Red Sea deployment.

The commander of the Eisenhower’s air wing said Evans and Wileman will be remembered for their tenacity, contributions to the defense of others, and positive energy they brought to Naval Aviation.

“I have personally flown with both of these Great Americans in both training and dynamic combat operations, and they always performed professionally and precisely,” said Capt. Marvin Scott in a release. “As true leaders in the Growler community, VAQ-130, and across my Air Wing, their contributions cannot be overstated; I could not be more proud to have served with each of them. Every member of the CVW-3 Battle Axe Team is heartbroken at the loss of these exceptional warriors; Dug and Miley truly represent the best that Naval Aviation has to offer, and they will absolutely be missed.”

Wileman was the plane’s pilot, while Evans was the weapon systems officer. Both flyers had been aboard the Eisenhower with Electronic Attack Squadron 130, or VAQ-130, known as the “Zappers.” The unit spent nine months at sea as a part of Carrier Air Wing Three, mostly operating in the Red Sea in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Prosperity Guardian and Poseiden Archer.

The Navy described the Red Sea missions as “the most dynamic combat action in defense of the strike group and freedom of navigation since World War II.”

