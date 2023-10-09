At least nine Americans have been killed in the eruption of fighting in Israel, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council confirmed Monday morning.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine U.S. citizens,” a National Security Council spokesman said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery.”

Officials released no details on their deaths including their identities or where they were killed.

US citizens have moved to Israel in ever greater numbers in recent years, and have chosen to live in settlements more often than others, according to the Times of Israel. At least 4,000 Americans moved to Israel in 2021, the Times said, the highest number since the 1970s.

In all, about 200,000 Americans are believed to live in Israel, with close to a million visiting every year.

Massive Attack From Gaza

At least 1,300 have died in the first two days of fighting after a massive, coordinated attack by Hamas terrorists into Israel. The attack, launched Saturday morning from Gaza, was a coordinated assault of artillery rockets, drone attacks on border posts and Israeli troops, and squads of heavily armed terrorists intent on widespread killing of civilians.

In one instance, the Tribe of Nova music festival appears to have been attacked, with at least 200 partiers found dead. Stories are widespread of Israeli civilians hiding in their homes as murder squads went to house to house looking for victims. Kidnapping also appears to have been widespread.

US and Israeli Military Reaction

Israel’s military — which is largely funded and supplied by the US — has jolted into war, with over 100,000 reserves mobilized over the weekend. Jets and helicopters from the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, pounded Gaza targets through the weekend as salvos of rockets arched out of the Palestinian territory toward Israel.

The US has announced a massive naval deployment to the region.

Task & Purpose will update this story as events in Israel develop.

