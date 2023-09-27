In 2009, former U.S. Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl left his post in Afghanistan, which led to his capture by the Taliban who held him for nearly five years. This was a selfish and catastrophic decision on his part; many American service members lost their lives as they searched for him.

In 2014, he was released from captivity in exchange for five Taliban detainees the U.S. was holding. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. For that plea, Bergdahl received a dishonorable discharge, loss of rank to private, and forfeiture of $10,000 in pay. However, after military courts previously upheld Bergdahl’s sentence, it has now been dismissed by a civilian court.

As Task and Purpose previously reported, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton found Bergdahl was denied a fair trial in light of evidence the judge, then-Col. Jeffrey Nance did not disclose he was applying for a civilian position at the Justice Department.

“Furthermore, the Court will vacate all orders and rulings issued by the military judge who presided over the plaintiff’s court-martial as of October 16, 2017, and thereafter — which was the date when that military judge submitted his employment application for an immigration judge position,” Walton wrote, adding that, “Consequently, the judgment of the military judge regarding the plaintiff’s [Bergdahl’s] court-martial is rendered void.”

As the armed forces struggled to meet recruiting goals after waning trust in military leaders and institutions, numerous military veterans in Congress wrote a strongly worded letter saying, “Bergdahl’s actions endangered and potentially got his comrades killed…By omission, condoning such behavior puts the lives of future American soldiers in peril.”

However, in the case of Army Staff Sergeant Robert Bales, who pleaded guilty to 16 counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, and seven counts of assault in a 2013 plea deal. But former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the death penalty was on the table before Bales had even gone to trial. Former President Barrack Obama instructed the military to “prosecute the case aggressively.” Why isn’t Bales also getting his sentence dismissed?

Bales, who left a comfortable job on Wall Street to serve his country honorably and repeatedly in combat, was pressured by both the U.S. Government and his former attorney to accept a plea and admit to facts that were inaccurate to avoid a death sentence.

The government flew in known Taliban members to testify against Bales in the United States. Not only did the government not examine the reported bodies or conduct autopsies and forensics to confirm allegations, but upon entering the supposedly peaceful village the investigators came under fire and had one Afghan soldier killed, proving that the area was home to enemy combatants.

In addition to Robert Bales, another example of a warrior left in prison is U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Calvin Gibbs. Despite being presumed innocent until proven guilty, he spent months in isolation, and mental and emotional abuse followed, including pretrial confinement in a cave.

On November 10, 2011, a military jury convicted Gibbs of murder despite two of the bodies being known enemy combatants, and Gibbs not being present at the scene of the third where weapons and evidence of illegal dismemberment were planted. The military jury sentenced Gibbs to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 20 years. In the years since Gibbs’ attorney has filed requests to consider new evidence that one of the killings was due to legitimate combat engagement, but they have all been denied.

In exchange for lighter sentences, participants in the war crimes committed testified against Gibbs, claiming that he bullied them into shooting a fifteen-year-old repeatedly at close range. With unshakable honesty and conviction, Gibbs recounted the missions leading up to the courts-martial. The prosecution tried to convince an ill-prepared jury that within two weeks, Gibbs had successfully convinced a small group of impressionable young soldiers to commit three murders. The premise was faulty, but the spectacle was successful.

Before and after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan, Taliban prisoners were released in droves — including thousands of dangerous criminals and terrorists accused of murdering American, French, and Australian servicemembers and nationals — and Afghan civilians. In September 2020, additional high-value prisoners were released despite being accused of murder and heinous other war crimes.

Americans should not forget that American servicemembers — many who are either completely innocent or overzealously charged — are still in prison for far less severe crimes while several of the 5,000 released terrorist prisoners have been known to return to the battlefield.

Gibbs and Bales, who admit to making mistakes, were warriors who have taken responsibility for their actions, yet are currently serving a life sentence in the United States Disciplinary Barracks (USDB) on Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas while it appears that the traitor Bowe Bergdahl will go free.

Nick Coffman served five years in the Marine Corps before venturing into investigative journalism. He has been covering military war crimes cases since 2016. Since 2020, he has worked with United American Patriots, Inc. to defend our nation’s warriors.

