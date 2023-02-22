Since Task & Purpose was founded in 2014, it has been defined by its service to the military and veteran community. From advancing the public understanding of veterans’ mental health impacts to reporting stories that literally resulted in impacts on national policy, our nation’s bravest knew their voice was represented by our team of intrepid journalists.
Since I joined this team as the editor-in-chief last fall, I’ve had the opportunity to see T&P’s reporters in action every day. My respect for their devotion to the craft of writing and the pursuit of truth cannot be put into words — it’s an honor to work with such dedicated professionals. But the environment we report in is changing every day; we too must change.
I’m excited to announce that Task & Purpose is turning the page to its next chapter. In an effort to keep quality reporting at the forefront, we are narrowing our focus to report more thoroughly on the areas of the world the U.S. military is engaged in combat, other real-world operations, and veterans still impacted by the lingering effects of war.
What does that look like? You can expect stories about special operations raids in Syria and airstrikes in Somalia, CENTCOM’s disaster relief efforts in Turkey, or Air Force Pararescueman saving stranded hikers in Alaska. You’ll find coverage of the SFAB training with partner forces in the Pacific and little-talked-about operations in Central and South America. We’ll be looking at the over 100,000 American troops stationed in Europe for the first time since the end of the Cold War, and yes, if there’s a balloon that’s been popped, we’ll cover that too.
We’ll be profiling veterans setting the standard as civilians, as well as reporting on legislation that impacts them as they transition from the military. You’ll notice a renewed focus on service journalism, providing resources and guides that benefit those on active duty and veterans alike. And, of course, we’ll continue to write culture pieces about everything from history to movies and life on the front lines in that irreverent Task & Purpose voice you’ve come to love over the years.
I’m excited about the way forward and hope you are too. Make sure to sign up for our e-mail newsletter and follow us on social media so you don’t miss anything — we have some great stories on the way!
From the battlefield to the barracks,
Marty Skovlund Jr.
Editor-in-chief, Task & Purpose
