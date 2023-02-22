Since Task & Purpose was founded in 2014, it has been defined by its service to the military and veteran community. From advancing the public understanding of veterans’ mental health impacts to reporting stories that literally resulted in impacts on national policy, our nation’s bravest knew their voice was represented by our team of intrepid journalists.

Since I joined this team as the editor-in-chief last fall, I’ve had the opportunity to see T&P’s reporters in action every day. My respect for their devotion to the craft of writing and the pursuit of truth cannot be put into words — it’s an honor to work with such dedicated professionals. But the environment we report in is changing every day; we too must change.

I’m excited to announce that Task & Purpose is turning the page to its next chapter. In an effort to keep quality reporting at the forefront, we are narrowing our focus to report more thoroughly on the areas of the world the U.S. military is engaged in combat, other real-world operations, and veterans still impacted by the lingering effects of war.