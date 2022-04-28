Editor’s Note: This article is part of War and Climate Week, a series of stories exploring how the U.S. military is coping with extreme weather, sea-level rise, and a warming globe.

When Hurricane Michael struck in October 2018, it wreaked havoc on Florida’s Tyndall Air Force Base. Its 160-mile-per-hour winds hammered everything in its path, and across the 29,000-acre base, hundreds of buildings were damaged or destroyed, costing the service $5 billion in repairs, in addition to disrupting operations. The hurricane is one of the most devastating, and costly, extreme weather events to strike a military installation in recent years. Learn all about it below:

The latest on Task & Purpose

Want to write for Task & Purpose? Click here. Or check out the latest stories on our homepage.