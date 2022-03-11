If you’ve ever seen a video or photo of Navy sailors on a flight deck at sea, you’ve probably noticed their distinctive colored shirts. I mean, it’s kind of hard not to. They’re very bright.

What you probably don’t know, however, is why they wear them. We did the research for you, and have helpfully compiled it into this one video, so you never have to wonder again.

What’s new on Task & Purpose

Want to write for Task & Purpose? Click here. Or check out the latest stories on our homepage.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose Today. Get the latest in military news, entertainment and gear in your inbox daily.