No, the Army is not introducing a new ‘tank top’ PT uniform

Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Mingus recently caused an earthquake on social media when he appeared in an Army video wearing what many hoped was to be an astounding addition to the service’s PT uniform: a tank top.

In the video, Mingus and two other soldiers can be seen rocking a tank top adorned with the star from the Army’s logo along with “EST. 1775” underneath it. After carefully studying the video, Task & Purpose was unable to determine if the tank top was part of a onesie outfit.

While the display of Mingus’ guns was certainly impressive, some people wondered on Reddit whether the Army planned to authorize PT tank tops for soldiers.

Alas, it is not to be. The Army confirmed that the tank top Mingus and the two other soldiers wear in the video is not official PT gear, nor will soldiers be getting their own tank tops.

“Although the Army is always working to improve uniforms and equipment, we are not currently working on a tank top for the PT uniform,” said Army spokesperson Ellen Lovett.

For some soldiers, news that no official tank tops are on the horizon could be the biggest disappointment since Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer announced last year that the service was redesigning its PT uniform — only for the service to belay that news within days with word that the Army would keep its existing uniform.

A spokesperson for Weimer subsequently clarified that the Army’s plan was to offer soldiers more optional PT gear items to supplement their existing uniforms.

But not, apparently, a tank top.

The Army last changed its PT uniform in 2017, when it replaced its gray and black uniform with the current black and gold design.

For the time being, soldiers will have to continue to get swole in their current PT gear without new tank tops to show off their right to bare arms.