The Army is redesigning its PT uniform: ‘If we’re going to be fit, then we’re also going to look good’

The top enlisted leader for the Army announced that the service is coming out with a new PT uniform.

“We’re redesigning the Army PTs,” Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer said during the Association of the U.S. Army conference in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, adding that the new design will look different from what soldiers have worn in the past.

No information was immediately available about what the new PT gear design will look like.

Subscribe to Task & Purpose today. Get the latest military news and culture in your inbox daily.

“We’re not going to get locked into the same T-shirt that everybody is just going out and buying a new T-shirt anyway for their unit,” Weimer said. “In ‘25, you’re going to see a new PT [uniform] — I like to call it kit, because we fight in kit — it’s going to be rolled out.”

The Army’s current PT gear does not “represent who we are as warfighters,” Weimer said.

The service will beta test the new PT gear, said Weimer, adding, “If we’re going to be fit, then we’re also going to look good at the same time and rep the Army brand.”

Soldiers with the 1st Sustainment Command participate in a plyometric cardio circuit on Aug. 28, 2015. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Josephine Pride.

This is not the first time in recent years that the service overhauled its physical training uniform. In 2017, the Army replaced its grey and black uniforms, a staple of the Global War on Terrorism era, with a black and gold design.

It’s unclear if soldiers will still be rocking PT belts when the redesigned ‘kit’ comes out.

The latest on Task & Purpose