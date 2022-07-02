Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical equipment, outdoor gear, and everything in between.

As any follower of Task & Purpose’s gear coverage has probably figured out by now, we’re big fans of Cold Steel’s growing family of well-designed knives. Specially conceived for military and law enforcement applications, we’ve recommended Cold Steel products from solidly-built folding knives like the American Lawman to the classic Drop-Forged Push Knife of Platoon fame. And when it comes down to it, there’s nothing that gets out attention more than a sweet deal on a solid Cold Steel blade.

To wit: you can now pick up a Cold Steel Recon 1 tactical folding knife for nearly $100 off on Amazon right now, an outstanding deal no matter how you slice it. Featuring a half-serrated tanto blade forged from CPM-S35VN steel and set in G10 scales, the Recon 1 has become one of the company’s most popular blades to its noticeably reduced weight, razor-sharp blade, and remarkable durability. With the inclusion of Andrew Demko’s famous TriAd locking mechanism, Cold Steel claims the Recon 1 is “unsurpassed” in shock resistance and strength.

This is all well and good, but here’s the most important bit: the Cold Steel Recon 1 folding knife is currently available for just $79.99 on Amazon, a 55 percent discount from its list price of $176.99. If that isn’t an excellent deal, I don’t know what is.

