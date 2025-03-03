Transgender troops say Pentagon is causing chaos with sudden policy reversal

For thousands of transgender troops in the United States military, the first two months of 2025 were nerve-wracking as they waited to find out whether or not their careers were over.

Air Force Master Sgt. Alexandria Holder has served as an Arabic cryptologic language analyst — one of the hardest-to-fill and in-demand positions in the military — for over 20 years and is now a flight chief for the Air Force’s 3rd Intelligence Squadron at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia.

Working at the secretive hub of the military’s intelligence forces, she and her team collect tactical and national-level intelligence for special ops and conventional forces in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

But now she says it feels as if her country no longer wants her doing any of that.

“I feel like I’ve been a positive presence in the Air Force and I’ve accomplished so much. For somebody to turn around and say I’m not serving with integrity, and what I provide is not wanted or welcome in uniform, it hurts,” she said.

She said that the uncertainty around transgender service members’ future in recent months has left trans service members facing stress and chaos in their units as they and commanders try to figure out if they will still be able to stay in the military. Holder said that she and others she knows still continue to get up and perform their duties each day despite the strain.

Holder is among thousands of transgender service members who say they are angry, disillusioned and anxious after Pentagon moves that appear to mean the end of their time in uniform. They say they have worked hard to serve their country and meet standards of military service — standards the Pentagon set for them in a series of policies dating back to 2016 — and now that work is being thrown away and the rug pulled out from under them.

One transgender Army officer, who has been in the military since before the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell said they felt like the military had gone back on a promise made in 2016 when the ban on transgender service members was lifted.

“There’s also a feeling of disillusionment — there was trust that as long as we met the standards and upheld our duty, we would be judged by our performance, not our gender identity,” the Army officer said. “This directive shatters that trust, replacing it with a harsh reality of exclusion and discrimination.”

According to a Feb. 26 policy update from the Pentagon, transgender troops will be separated from the military, and transgender Americans looking to enlist will not be allowed to. The memo that outlines the policy was filed by Pentagon lawyers in response to an ongoing lawsuit. It directs the secretaries of all military branches to identify service members with “a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with” gender dysphoria and remove them from the armed forces.

The memo was released in court filings as part of the lawsuit brought by GLAD Law and the National Center For Lesbian Rights, challenging the executive order.

“Service by these individuals is not in the best interests of the Military Services and is not clearly consistent with the interests of national security,” the memo filed in the lawsuit says.

The policy will impact thousands of service members, as many as 15,000, according to advocates. Task & Purpose spoke with multiple active duty trans service members and veterans after President Donald Trump’s initial executive order and after the policy memo, and they expressed anger and sadness over the new guidance.

Wider barriers

The new Defense Department policy extends to potential recruits as well. The policy bars people who have or have had a diagnosis of gender dysphoria from serving. Those already enrolled in military academies or Senior Reserve Officer Training Programs will be separated.

The military’s medical services are also not allowed to provide gender-affirming surgeries under law in place prior to the new administration.

Openly trans and nonbinary Americans have been allowed to serve since 2016 when then-President Barack Obama repealed a ban on their service. The first Trump administration then initiated a partial ban on transgender military service, something the Biden administration repealed in 2021.

The exact number of transgender service members or troops that experience gender dysphoria is unclear. Last month, the military said that roughly 4,200 people in active duty, the National Guard or reserves have a diagnosis of gender dysphoria. For several years advocates for trans service members had put the number much higher, at around 15,000.

Greater risks

As part of the wider policy memo, the Department of Defense said that it will only recognize two sexes, and as a result, service members must use barracks and bathrooms that match gender assigned at birth.

Several groups advocating for LGBTQ Americans, including Human Rights Campaign Foundation, SPARTA Pride and Lambda Legal, decried the decision by the Pentagon. Trans veterans and active-duty troops also pointed to greater mental and emotional strain on troops as a result of the policy. Some noted that the directive would force troops to conform to certain gender rules regarding appearances and accessibility to bathrooms, regardless of how far along in their transition they are.

Lindsay Church, a Navy veteran and executive director of Minority Veterans of America, noted that “beyond the baseline inhumanity of the policy”, the sudden separation directive will lead to negative impacts on the transition to civilian life. They noted that transgender veterans face higher risks of housing and health issues as well as suicide. A 2019 study found that “transgender veterans die by suicide at twice the rate of their cisgender veteran peers and approximately 5.85 times the rate of the general population.”

One recent veteran suicide gained attention. On Jan. 27, nonbinary Army veteran Elisa Rae Shupe killed themselves at a parking garage used by the Syracuse VA, less than a week after being discharged. Shupe, who served nearly two decades in uniform, became the first American to get legal recognition as nonbinary. Syracuse.com first reported on Shupe’s death. A witness Task & Purpose spoke with confirmed that Shupe’s body was wrapped in the transgender pride flag. Several vigils have been held for Shupe in multiple cities since then.

Forced exit

Beyond concerns over mental and physical health, transgender troops also face the upcoming loss of their jobs. The policy directs separation in roughly 60 days. The Pentagon also said that service members who choose to leave voluntarily have a 30-day window to do so. They will be eligible for voluntary separation pay. As a result, many military members said they are looking at major life changes.

Church noted that transitioning out of the military can be difficult and supportive services, like the government’s Transition Assistance Programs, are “critical” and need to be a priority.

“Additionally, much like during Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, service members who do not meet time in service requirements will face greater challenges to accessing healthcare, home loan, and education benefits after service,” they said.

Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Guerra, with the Illinois National Guard, said that he recently signed his third enlistment contract and now is likely to lose his job of 11 years. He said that his unit has been supportive, and he’s doing his job as normal despite the circumstances and hopes to do so as long as possible. Guerra said that transitioning while in the National Guard helped him be a better soldier and leader, and did not affect his service negatively.

“I have been required to uphold the standards for service just like anybody else but trans service members are being singled out despite meeting these requirements,” Guerra said.

Others noted that losing troops, particularly those with experience and specific training, could cause harm for military effectiveness. Holder noted that her unit has to plan for losing several of its members as a result of the ban, including linguists with years of experience.

“We support missions in many different areas around the world, to include the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and our ability to accomplish them will be negatively impacted,” she said. “It will take years to replace us, and that’s not even considering the many years of military experience we have.”

