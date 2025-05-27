Airman who died in New Mexico lake remembered as ‘bright spot’ in unit

A service member whose body was recovered on Monday from Elephant Butte Lake in New Mexico has been identified as Airman 1st Class Me’lik Etienne, 22, who was assigned to the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base, Air Force officials have announced.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Me’lik,” Col. Nathan T. Colunga, commander of the Special Warfare Training Wing, said in a statement. “He was a bright spot in the squadron and embodied the energy, dedication and selflessness that defines this unit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

Etienne was last seen at the lake on Saturday evening and is believed to have drowned, according to a Kirtland Air Force Base news release, which added, “Alcohol was not involved in the incident.”

His death is under investigation.

“The Air Force extends its heartfelt condolences to Etienne’s wife, parents, sister and all who knew and loved him,” the news release says. “He had been married for two weeks and recently received recognition from the Deputy Commander of Air Education and Training Command, Maj. Gen. Clark Quinn, for his outstanding performance.”

Several agencies took part in the efforts to recover the airman including the Combat Search and Rescue Team from the 306th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; New Mexico State Park Rangers; the Elephant Butte Fire Department; New Mexico Department of Fish and Game; New Mexico State Police; and Texas Department of Public Safety Divers.

Video shared on social media shows airmen with the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron and 306th Rescue Squadron holding a dignified transfer ceremony at Elephant Butte Lake when the missing airman’s body was recovered. Task & Purpose has confirmed the video is authentic.

The 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron leadership is escorting Etienne’s body back to Kirtland Air Force Base, Tuesday’s news release says.

“We are grateful for the professionalism and dedication shown by all the agencies involved in this operation,” Lt. Col. Levi Cass, commander of the 351st Special Warfare Training Squadron, said in a news release. “Their tireless efforts during this difficult time demonstrate the strong partnership between our military and civilian first responders.”

UPDATE: 5/27/2025; This article was updated after publication once Airman 1st Class Me’lik Etienne was identified by the Air Force.

