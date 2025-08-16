Air Force veteran hit with felony sandwich assault

The man at the center of a sandwich-turned-felony encounter in Washington D.C. is as Air Force veteran. Sean Charles Dunn, 37, gained Internet fame but a felony arrest this week after launching a sandwich at a federal immigration enforcement officer in Washington D.C.

The Pentagon confirmed to Task & Purpose that Dunn was an Air Force staff sergeant, serving as a cyber transport systems specialist from July 2006 to May 2011. Dunn’s last assignment was Spangdahlem Air Base in southwest Germany.

Dunn was charged with a felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding U.S. federal officers on Wednesday in connection with a Sunday confrontation with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer. Dunn’s actions “included shouted verbal insults” and “forcefully” throwing a “wrapped sandwich,” Department of Justice officials said in a release. He appeared in a federal district court Thursday and was released.

The confrontation began when he approached CPB officers, pointed a finger in one officer’s face and shouted “F— you! You f—ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!” according to the DOJ release.

It’s unclear if the Air Force veteran was aware that he was inadvertently celebrating National Sandwich Month — an ode to a food creation that was actually invented by the military.

The Pentagon released Dunn’s awards and decorations, which appear largely typical of an Air Force staff sergeant in the 2000s and include the Korean Defense Service Medal and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

Dunn was employed with the Department of Justice before the incident but was fired in the days following the attack. Attorney General Pam Bondi did not give Dunn’s job title in the release. A LinkedIn profile indicates he worked as a trial attorney at the DOJ, but does not indicate he attended law school and his name is not registered with the D.C. bar.

The incident took place at the intersection of 14th and U streets in northwest Washington D.C. — a street lined with bars and restaurants that gets rowdy during weekend evenings. D.C. transport police, FBI and U.S. CBP agents were patrolling on foot and stopped just feet from a Subway sandwich shop, where Dunn began yelling at them to leave the neighborhood while holding what the Department of Justice called a “sub-style sandwich.”

Dunn, in fact, did not eat fresh.

Sean Dunn is escorted away in handcuffs by various law enforcement agents on Aug. 10, 2025. Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you,” Bondi wrote in a post on X, alleging that Dunn was part of the ‘Deep State’ at DOJ.

A video of the incident posted to Instagram shows Dunn fleeing from the officers across the intersection. However, DOJ officials said Dunn was apprehended and processed at Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District.

Dunn told an officer: “I did it. I threw a sandwich,” according to DOJ officials.

Dunn appears to have been arrested twice — once after the assault, and then again Thursday at his home. The White House released a highly produced video titled “Nighttime Routine: Operation Make D.C. Safe Again Edition” posted to X. In it, more than a dozen FBI and U.S. Marshals Service in full combat-style tactical gear arrest Dunn for a second time at his apartment in D.C. Inquiries sent to the White House and DOJ to verify that the video is of Dunn were not immediately returned but the Washington Post reported that Dunn’s attorney said the government sent more than a dozen police officers to his home.

D.C. Metropolitan police are investigating the case.

“Let me be clear, if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, be certain we will come after you with the full weight of the law. Our officers have a job to do, and they should not be abused in the process,” U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C. Jeanine Pirro said in a release. “This alleged assault is no joke – it’s a serious crime, and those who think otherwise will learn just how gravely mistaken they are.”