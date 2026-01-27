Inmate’s sentence extended after attempted escape from Fort Leavenworth military prison

Last year, a picture shared on social media showed a man entangled in concertina wire on the top of a fence after attempting to break out of a military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Now, he has been sentenced to an extra nine months behind bars, according to the Army.

Zachary Harader received the extra time per a plea agreement after being convicted on Jan. 12 of one specification of attempted escape under Article 130 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, or UCMJ, Army spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan said on Tuesday. Stars and Stripes first reported on Harader’s sentence.

On April 29, Harder and fellow inmate Mason Wollersheim tried to escape from the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility, but both men were recaptured, Hagan said.

A picture shared on social media afterward showed Harader stuck in concertina wire as two soldiers worked to free him, Army officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Harader “became entangled in the wire at the top of a perimeter fence” during the escape, and Wollersheim was injured by the fence’s concertina wire, Hagan said.

Harader was a specialist assigned to Vilseck, Germany, when he was court-martialed in April 2024 and convicted of two specifications of domestic violence under Article 128b of the UCMJ, Army court records show.

He was sentenced to spend 33 months in prison and receive a bad conduct discharge per a plea agreement. Army court records from January indicate that Harader is currently a PV1, or private.

Wollersheim, a former staff sergeant who served with 10th Special Forces Group, was convicted in January 2025 of one specification of broadcasting an indecent recording, three specifications of attempted larceny, one specification of wire fraud, and one specification of larceny under Articles 80, 121, 134, and 120c, of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to Army court records.

He was also found not guilty of one specification each of indecent recording, extortion, assault consummated by battery, and false official statement under UCMJ Articles 120c, 127, 128, and 107, according to Army court records.

Wollersheim was sentenced to be reduced in rank to specialist (or the E-4 paygrade), spend 28 months in prison, and receive a bad-conduct discharge, the court records show.

Charges against Wollersheim in connection with the April 2025 escape attempt have not yet been referred to a general court-martial, Hagan said.