Married Space Force officers lose home after fire and burglary

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink has promised that two Space Force officers whose home was recently burglarized, vandalized, and set on fire will get the support they need as they recover.

“We are closely tracking the aftermath of a fire that destroyed the residence of Space Force Guardians living in Washington, D.C.,” Meink wrote in a Jan. 2 social media post. “Our focus is & remains on supporting our service members to ensure they have the resources, safety & care they need as they support our national security.”

The blaze took place on Dec. 28 at the home of Maj. Jason Mills and his wife, Maj. Kaylee Taylor, both of whom were out of town at the time, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up to raise funds to support the guardians. Although the officers were unharmed, their pet cat died.

The Daily Caller has published pictures provided by Mills showing that his car had been defaced with graffiti, including the messages “F**k Trump” and “F***k you space man.” Authorities have taken one person into custody in connection with the incident, the news outlet reported.

The two Space Force officers’ home was “ broken into, robbed, vandalized, and intentionally set on fire,” and they lost most of everything they owned, including furniture and items for their baby daughter, according to the page.

“Tragically, in the fire they also lost their beloved cat, Marlee, who was a cherished part of their family,” the page says. “The emotional toll of this loss, on top of the destruction of their home, is overwhelming.”

An investigation into the matter remains ongoing, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department.

So far, the online fundraising effort for the two officers has already collected nearly $150,000 in donations, exceeding its goal of $130,000.

Mills told The Daily Caller that he and his family have been astonished by people’s generosity following the burglary and fire. The donors include NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, who contributed $10,000, the Daily Caller reported.

“It’s way above and beyond anything we expected,” he told the news outlet. “It’s been frankly overwhelming and in the best possible way.”

Both Mills and Taylor referred questions about the incident to Space Force public affairs when contacted by Task & Purpose on Wednesday.

A Space Force spokesperson confirmed to Task & Purpose that the service is aware of the incident.

“The well-being of our guardians is our top priority,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Task & Purpose. “We are ensuring those affected have the resources and support they need during this difficult time. Our service members are receiving the best care possible as they continue to support our nation’s security.”