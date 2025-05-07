Attempted Fort Leavenworth prison break leaves military inmate tangled on fence

A picture shared by U.S. Army WTF! Moments social media shows an inmate at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, being recaptured after a failed escape attempt, Task & Purpose has confirmed.

The picture shows the inmate entangled in concertina wire atop a fence as two soldiers try to help him down.

A total of two inmates were injured in the April 29 escape attempt, which was foiled by correctional specialists from Fort Leavenworth’s Corrections Brigade, said Lt. Col. Bryen Freigo, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth.

“The inmates were treated for injuries and returned to custody,” Freigo told Task & Purpose. “Public safety was maintained throughout the incident. The attempted escape remains under investigation.”

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

The picture of the escape attempt was shared in a Monday social media post by U.S. Army WTF! Moments, which identified the man tangled in the wire as a former Green Beret.

Freigo told Task & Purpose that the inmate shown in the picture is not the person named on social media.

“As a standard practice, we do not disclose information regarding inmates,” Freigo said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any additional details.”

