Marines investigating social media post that appears to mock potential recruit

Marine Corps officials are investigating whether a Marine derided a poolee on social media for not completing the Corps’ Delayed Entry Program, which allows potential recruits to prepare to ship out to boot camp. (Civilians in the Delayed Entry Program for the Marine Corps are colloquially referred to as “poolees.”)

An image shared on the unofficial Marine subreddit page appears to be a screenshot of an Instagram post showing a picture of a young man standing in front of a wall with the Marine Corps’ Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem with the word “Quitter” superimposed over him.

Underneath the picture is a description about how the Marine Corps is not for the “weak minded,” and how the Delayed Entry Program is meant to “get rid of the weak and to help others who want it grow to their full potential.”

The post, which appeared over the weekend, “did not reflect the values and standards” of the Marine Corps and included language that “was inconsistent with the supportive and professional environment we strive to maintain,” said Capt. John Hardin, director of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Communication Strategy and Operations Office.

“We are investigating the incident thoroughly and taking appropriate action to ensure that our recruiting personnel uphold the highest standards of conduct,” Hardin said in a statement to Task & Purpose.

“We recognize that recruiting and training are demanding responsibilities, and we expect all Marines representing the Corps to exemplify respect, integrity, and encouragement, especially when engaging with potential recruits,” Hardin said. The Delayed Entry Program is designed to prepare individuals for the challenges of becoming a Marine and to support their growth and success.”

The investigation will look at who exactly is responsible for the post, said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bobby Yarborough, a spokesman for Marine Corps Parris Island, South Carolina.

“Because social media platforms allow users to interact without revealing their real-world identities, we will have to investigate to see if the individual is a Marine or a recruiter,” Yarborough said.

Under the Delayed Entry Program, poolees can postpone going to recruit training for up to a year. This allows them to finish high school and conduct physical training to get ready for the challenges of boot camp. Poolees must pass the initial strength test before beginning recruit training.

Poolees regularly meet with Marine recruiters, who are tasked with providing them with guidance and support, so they are ready for what lies ahead.

“The Marine Corps remains committed to fostering a culture that motivates and uplifts all those who aspire to serve,” Hardin said. “We appreciate the continued support and trust of our communities and remain focused on developing tomorrow’s Marines with professionalism and honor.”