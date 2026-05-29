Marines can be promoted to sergeant much faster under new policy

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Marines will soon be eligible for promotion to sergeant earlier in their careers. The move is intended to give larger groups of top-tier corporals the opportunity to compete for the next rank up.

As of Oct., the Marine Corps is shortening the time in service requirement for promotion to sergeant from 48 to 30 months, according to a recent Marine Administrative Message, or MARADMIN.

First reported by Marine Corps Times, the change applies to all Marines, the message says. The move comes more than six years after the Corps announced that it was increasing the time Marines needed to spend in the military to be promoted to sergeant from 24 to 48 months to ensure Marines had enough experience for the rank. It also led to a slight reduction in the number of sergeants, prompting the Corps to meritoriously promote more corporals.

But increasing the requirement to 48 months also “favored longevity over performance,” according to the MARADMIN.

“Changing the [time in service] requirement to 30 months strengthens competition and ensures Marines are promoted based on merit and performance,” the message says.

Ultimately, the Marine Corps found that the longer time in service requirement limited promotion opportunities for some of the best-performing corporals, said Maj. Jacoby Getty, a spokesman for Manpower & Reserve Affairs.

Moreover, the Marine Corps’ promotion system for junior enlisted Marines is designed to identify top Marines to advance without favoring those who have served the longest, Getty told Task & Purpose.

The Marines are reducing the time in service requirement for promotion to sergeant. Marine Corps photo by Master Sgt. Brian Buckwalter.

The latest change to sergeant promotions is meant to allow “a larger, highly qualified pool” of corporals to compete for advancement, said Getty, who added, “all other promotion requirements remain unchanged.”

“With an increased number of eligible candidates competing for a fixed number of sergeant allocations, competition will intensify,” Getty said. “Thus ensuring that merit, talent, and performance, rather than mere time in service, drive promotion to sergeant, the backbone of our Corps.”

While the change will increase the number of corporals eligible to be screened for possible promotion, it will not increase the total number of sergeants in the Marine Corps, Getty said.

Nor is the change intended to allow sergeants to assume more small-unit leadership roles that are often filled by lower-ranking Marines, he said.

“There is no change to the sergeant requirement,” Getty said. “The Service will not promote over the requirement.”

As part of the change, the Marine Corps is eliminating the Small-Unit Leader Initiative, which allowed corporals with three years’ time in service to be eligible to be promoted to sergeant if they reenlisted and met other requirements.

Since the initiative was established in 2023, changes to first-term enlistment contracts have resulted in longer initial service obligations for new Marines, making the program no longer necessary, Getty said.