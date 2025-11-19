Christmas truce: More troops allowed to display holiday decorations early

It is now abundantly clear that no privatized housing company wants to be thought of as the Grinch who stole Christmas. When it comes to allowing troops and their families put up holiday decorations, contractors’ hearts have grown three sizes.

Hunt Military Communities announced on Monday that residents can now display holiday decorations starting on Nov. 1. The company provides housing across more than 20 states for troops and families in bases that include Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Naval Station Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia; Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado; and Fort Lee, Virginia.

“This extended timeframe is intended to accommodate a variety of traditions while supporting a tidy, well-maintained community,” according to the message, which was recently posted on the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page. Task & Purpose has confirmed that the message is authentic.

Prior to the change, residents could not display Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, said Hunt Military Communities spokesperson Carolyn Baker, who added the company changed its policy based on feedback from troops and their families.

“As anyone can see from communities across the United States, holiday decorations season arrives earlier every year,” Baker told Task & Purpose on Wednesday. “As such, we updated the policy to account for these changing times.”

In the past, Hunt Military Communities had reminded residents to take down decorations after the deadlines set in their old policy, according to the company.

Children crowd around Santa Claus on the flightline at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 19, 2024. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Sillence.

“Holiday decor, regardless of the holiday, fosters a sense of community and lifts the spirits of our military families,” Baker said. “We recognize the pride our residents take in their decorations and the effort involved, so we want to maximize the time they can enjoy them.”

Hunt Military Communities’ announcement comes after another privatized housing company recently clarified its own community guidelines following backlash after residents at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, were told to take down their outdoor Christmas decorations.

On Nov. 7, Task & Purpose reported that Balfour Beatty Residents had sent Tyndall residents a message that decorations cannot be displayed within 30 days of any given holiday.

“If you currently have Yuletide decor present on the outside of your home, please remove it and reinstall it in accordance with your community guidelines listed below,” according to the message, which was also shared on the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page.

Events quickly snowballed as other media outlets picked up the story, and within days Balfour Beatty Communities announced that residents are free to embrace the holiday spirit.“We want to be clear: the 30-day guideline was never meant to be strictly enforced, and we regret any confusion or frustration it may have caused,” says a Nov. 10 Facebook post from Tyndall’s privatized housing management office, which is managed by Balfour Beatty Communities. “We value the joy and creativity our residents bring to the community — especially during the holidays — and we fully support your right to celebrate in ways that feel meaningful to you.”

Airmen and their families at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, received the same message a day later, after they had been previously reminded that winter decorations can be displayed starting the week after Thanksgiving.

“Our holiday decoration guidelines are designed to provide a general framework to help maintain consistency in our communities,” a Balfour Beatty Communities spokesperson told Task & Purpose on Nov. 12. “We value the joy and creativity our residents bring to their neighborhoods, especially during the holidays, and apologize for any confusion.”