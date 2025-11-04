Navy sailor rescues driver from burning car but mother’s vehicle lost to flames

Both sailor William Thompson and his mother were unscathed when he rushed to save a driver from a burning car, breaking a window to free the occupant.

By Drew F. Lawrence

Published

NAVAL STATION GREAT LAKES (November 3, 2025) — Fireman William Thompson, right, a native of Seale, Ala., and student at Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command (SWESC) Great Lakes, receives a command challenge coin from Commanding Officer Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, Nov. 3, for his role in rescuing a man from a flame-engulfed vehicle. Oct. 25. Thompson dove into action by breaking open a car's window after noticing it had caught fire and filled with smoke on the upper level of a mall's parking garage in Schaumberg, Ill. SWESC is responsible for providing technical training to every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain and deck seaman; preparing each Sailor to perform on U.S. Navy ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian T. Glunt)
A Navy sailor fresh out of boot camp rushed to save the occupant of a burning car, but the flames engulfed his mother’s vehicle during the rescue.

Both the sailor and his mother were unhurt.

Fireman William Thompson had just arrived at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, with his mother when he heard what sounded like an explosion. 

A car parked nearby had burst into flames after the driver had suffered a medical emergency, local police told ABC News. Thompson said he and his mother were about 20 feet away from the fire.

When he saw a person in the car, he jumped into action.

“It was less than 15 seconds before I was over there punching the window out,” Thompson said, according to a Navy news release on the Oct. 25 event. After Thompson broke the window, other bystanders helped move the driver from the flaming wreckage as emergency services arrived.

“The people doing the firefighting showed up and I chose to get everyone away; I was begging people to move away,” Thompson said, crediting his Navy training as key to quickly reacting to the incident. He walked away with minor cuts to his hands while breaking the glass.

Thompson — who recently graduated from Navy boot camp and was training at the Surface Warfare Engineering School aboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois — was awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal on Monday for his actions.

“In the face of danger, Fireman Thompson made a split-second decision to put his own safety aside to help a civilian in dire need, while also making the scene safe for others,” said Cmdr. Quentin Cooper, the leader of the surface warfare school, referring to Thompson’s role as a fireman in the Navy, which in the sea service is not someone who battles flames, but is an engineering rate.

Three other vehicles were damaged due to the fire, police told ABC News. Thompson said his mother’s car was among them. He said his mother had lost personal items worth thousands of dollars to the fire. 

“We lost a lot. It was a big sacrifice to be there,” Thompson said. “My mother would have had time to leave, but I made her stay and get away to safety because I didn’t want anything to happen to anybody.”

 

Drew F. Lawrence is an award-winning reporter and producer specializing in military and national security coverage. A graduate of George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs, Lawrence has also been published in Military.com, CNN, The Washington Post, Task & Purpose and The War Horse. Originally from Massachusetts, he is a proud New England sports fan and an Army veteran.