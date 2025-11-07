Air Force families at Florida base told to take down Christmas decorations in privatized housing

‘Twas about two months before Christmas, when all through the base, privatized housing residents got a message that their Yuletide decorations were out of place.

The message, which was sent to troops and their families assigned to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, was posted earlier this week on the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page.

“While driving [through] the neighborhoods yesterday, it was noticed that Christmas decorations have already begun to appear within the community,” the message said. “All holiday decorations should be reflective in their respective months and not any sooner than 30 days before the given holiday. If you currently have Yuletide decor present on the outside of your home, please remove it and reinstall it in accordance with your community guidelines listed below.”

Air Force Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe, the public affairs chief at Tyndall, confirmed that the message came from Balfour Beatty Communities, the landlord for all privatized housing on the base.

“They are enforcing the community standards outlined in the legally binding lease agreement all residents voluntarily sign,” Davidson-Beebe told Task & Purpose on Thursday.

Those standards specify that winter decorations can be displayed starting the week after Thanksgiving until the first week of the New Year, Davidson-Beebe said.

Santa Claus poses for a photo during Tyndall Air Force Base’s holiday tree lighting event at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 4, 2024. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen.

“These guidelines are not part of a broader Air Force policy,” Davidson-Beebe said. “Since community standards are set by the privatized housing management company at some installations, standards may vary from base to base.”

He also said the standards for holiday decorations comply with the Military Housing Privatization Initiative Tenant Bill of Rights, which Congress created as part of the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization to address longstanding problems with privatized housing.

Although the Defense Department unveiled the Tenant Bill of Rights in 2020, privatized housing companies still wield enormous power over service members and their families, and many military families are unaware of their housing rights.

A spokesperson for Balfour Beatty Communities confirmed to Task & Purpose that the company’s community guidelines include a standard policy that decorations are allowed to be displayed 30 days before a holiday.

“While this is not a Department of Defense policy, it is common practice across rental communities and homeowners’ associations to help ensure neighborhoods remain neat, consistent, and enjoyable for all residents,” the spokesperson said. “Most residents appreciate clear, reasonable guidelines so that the community remains a pleasant place to live and celebrate.”

In short, even though Starbucks may have broken out its holiday cups, the airmen and families living in privatized housing will have to wait a few more weeks before hanging the Christmas lights with care in the hopes that St. Nicholas soon will be there.