Navy pilot to receive Medal of Honor nearly 75 years after shooting down 4 MiGs

Legendary Navy pilot Royce Williams, who downed four Soviet MiG fighters during the Korean War, will finally receive the Medal of Honor, a White House official confirmed to Task & Purpose.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) first announced on Wednesday that President Donald Trump had let Williams know that he would receive the U.S. military’s highest award for valor. Issa authored legislation included in this fiscal year’s National Defense Authorization Act that authorized Trump to award the Medal of Honor to Williams.

“My friend, constituent, and hero Royce Williams is 100 years young, a Top Gun pilot like no other, and an American hero for all time,” Issa said in a statement. “The heroism and valor he demonstrated for more than 35 harrowing minutes almost 70 years ago in the skies over the North Pacific and the coast of North Korea unquestionably saved the lives of his fellow pilots, shipmates, and crew. His story is one for the ages and it now has its rightful chapter as Royce receives the Medal of Honor.”

On Nov. 18, 1952, Williams was a Navy lieutenant flying a F9F-5 Panther. He and three other naval aviators were over the Sea of Japan when they spotted seven Soviet MiG-15 fighters that had launched from an airfield near Vladivostok and had been ordered to attack the American planes, according to the Navy.

Two of the Navy planes were ordered to return to their aircraft carrier, USS Oriskany, leaving just Williams and his wingman. Over the course of the next 35 minutes, Williams took on the MiGs in the longest dogfight in Navy history.

Four of the MiGs jumped the two Navy Panthers, but Williams opened fire with his guns and hit one of the Soviet jets. His wingman followed the damaged MiG as the remaining Soviet fighters joined the battle. That meant Williams was now alone and facing six enemy aircraft.

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams receives the Navy Cross on Jan. 20, 2023 for shooting down four Soviet MiG fighters during the Korean War. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class T. Logan Keown.

The Soviet fighters were faster and more maneuverable than his Panther, but he had a better gunsight system than the MiGs. Williams flew several tight turns, firing brief bursts at the Soviet planes as they came into his sights. He ended up firing all 760 of his 20mm rounds, downing two more MiGs and damaging a third that later crashed.

One of the MiGs hit William’s Panther with a 37mm cannon round that tore into his wing and peppered his plane with more than 250 smaller shrapnel holes. As Williams coaxed his badly damaged fighter back to the Oriskany, two Navy destroyers accidentally fired on him, but they missed. He managed to put his plane down on the carrier despite rough seas and having to come into the landing much faster than normal to keep his Panther airborne.

For decades after Williams’ dogfight, the U.S. government kept secret the fact that signals intelligence had confirmed the seven enemy jets were Soviet aircraft being vectored by Soviet ground controllers.

Ordered not to discuss the battle with anyone, Williams remained silent for decades. Only after the U.S. government contacted him years later to let him know that the mission had been declassified did he finally tell someone about it for the first time: His wife.

Williams was later awarded the Silver Star for his bravery, which was upgraded to the Navy Cross in 2023.

Speaking to Task & Purpose for a story in June, Williams said he was honored by efforts to have his award upgraded to the Medal of Honor. When asked how he was able to shoot down four Soviet MiGs during the 1952 dogfight, he replied, “I have a God that did it for me.”

The news that Williams would receive the Medal of Honor came shortly after the parents of a soldier killed while shielding a Polish officer from a suicide bomber in Afghanistan would also be recognized with the award.

Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, who was killed on Aug. 28, 2013, will be awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously, a White House official confirmed.

“Knowing that Michael’s life, legacy and final act of courage have not been forgotten leaves us with a feeling of overwhelming pride and eternal gratitude,” Ollis’ parents Bob and Linda wrote in a statement.