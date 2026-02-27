Military shoots down Customs and Border Protection drone with a laser

The U.S. military at the southern border used a laser system to shoot down a “seemingly threatening” uncrewed aerial system near the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Thursday, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to close the airspace around Fort Hancock. The drone turned out to belong to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), according to multiple reports, marking an apparent friendly fire laser incident by the federal government. It’s the second time this month that the use of a military laser at the border prompted an emergency closure of the airspace.

Reuters first reported on the incident, citing congressional aides who said the military used a directed-energy weapon to down the drone. The incident occurred roughly 50 miles southeast of the Army base at Fort Bliss. The FAA issued a notice to air mission or NOTAM Thursday evening following the downing of the drone, marking the closure of airspace around Fort Hancock for “special security reasons.” The NOTAM was set to begin Friday and run through June 24.

In a joint statement Thursday evening, the FAA, Department of Defense and CBP acknowledged an apparent incident, but did not specify the origin of the drone, or what was used to take it out.

“This reported engagement occurred when the Department of War employed counter-unmanned aircraft system authorities to mitigate a seemingly threatening unmanned aerial system operating within military airspace,” the statement said, using the Trump administration’s nickname for the Department of Defense.

According to the federal government’s statement, it took place “far away” from populated areas with no commercial aircraft in the area. The statement continued, saying that the different agencies will work on “increased cooperation and communication to prevent such incidents in the future.”

The joint statement did not specifically address reporting that the drone shot down belonged to CBP, nor what prompted It’s not clear what prompted the apparent friendly fire incident. It simply said that the agencies are working to deal with drone threats by Mexican cartels.

Soldiers, assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Border, prepare to sling load an All-Terrain M1301 Infantry Squad Vehicle to a CH-47 Chinook during the Air Assault Sustainment Course, at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 16, 2025. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rynishia Lewis.

Task & Purpose asked about the reports that the military shot down a CBP drone. The Pentagon told Task & Purpose Thursday night that “This is the extent of information we have to share at this time.”

The incident comes just two weeks after the FAA initiated a sudden 10-day halt in air traffic near El Paso, following concern over the use of the LOCUST laser system at the southern border. CBP, using a LOCUST system loaned to it by the Army, Customs and Border Protection shot down a balloon near Fort Bliss and El Paso. CBP and the Department of Homeland Security initially suggested they had destroyed a drone used by a Mexican drug cartel, however it was determined to be a children’s party balloon. The NOTAM was lifted a few hours after it was put in place, but reporting indicates it was enacted due to CBP firing the laser weapon without consulting the FAA.

Several thousand federal troops are deployed along the southern border. The military has had the LOCUST laser system deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border since at least last summer, with the system spotted being airlifted in a military photo in July 2025.