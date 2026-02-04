Soldier who died saving Polish officer in Afghanistan to receive Medal of Honor, family says

A soldier who gave his life shielding a Polish officer from a suicide bomber in Afghanistan will be posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, his parents announced.

Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis was killed on Aug. 28, 2013, after placing himself between the suicide bomber and Polish Army Lt. Karol Cierpica, who couldn’t walk because of his wounds. Ollis was later awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his bravery.

On Tuesday, the SSG Michael Ollis Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit founded in honor of Ollis, announced that his parents spoke with President Donald Trump, who had informed them that their son’s award would be upgraded to the Medal of Honor.

“We are extremely grateful to the President of the United States for recognizing the heroism of our son, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, with the Medal of Honor,” Bob and Linda Ollis wrote in a statement on the foundation’s website. “As Michael’s parents, nothing can ever fill the void left in our hearts, which is also felt by our daughters, Kimberly and Kelly, as well as their spouses, Bill and Dave and their children. Knowing that Michael’s life, legacy and final act of courage have not been forgotten leaves us with a feeling of overwhelming pride and eternal gratitude.”

A White House official confirmed to Task & Purpose on Wednesday that President Trump will award the Medal of Honor to Ollis.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) shared on social media that the White House had informed her office about the move, which came after years of advocacy by the American Legion, elected officials, and others.

A picture of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis stands during a special mass at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Bydgoszcz, Poland, Jan. 14, 2022. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez.

“In 2013, Staff Sergeant Ollis gave his life to save an allied soldier, and his courage, selflessness, and sacrifice represent the very best of our nation,” Malliotakis wrote in a Tuesday X post. “Staff Sergeant Ollis’ final act was worthy of the Medal of Honor.”

Ollis was deployed to Afghanistan with the 1st Brigade Combat Team,10th Mountain Division, when insurgents launched a complex attack against Forward Operating Base Ghazni on Aug. 28, 2013. The enemy used vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices, suicide vests, indirect fire, and small arms fire to assault the base, according to Ollis’ Distinguished Service Cross citation.

After ordering his soldiers to take cover in bunkers, Ollis went into a building to check for any casualties and then advanced toward the enemy, which had breached the base’s perimeter, the citation says.

Ollis and Cierpica linked up with friendly forces, and they began to push the insurgents back from the base’s airfield and adjacent buildings, moving from one position to another while under constant fire from small arms and rocket-propelled grenades.

When they reached the base’s perimeter, an insurgent wearing a suicide vest came around a corner and began firing on them.

“With complete disregard for his own safety. Staff Sergeant Ollis positioned himself between the insurgent and the Coalition Forces Officer who had been wounded in both legs and was unable to walk,” the citation says. “Staff Sergeant Ollis fired on the insurgent and incapacitated him, but as he approached the insurgent, the insurgent’s suicide vest detonated, mortally wounding him.”

UPDATE: 02/04/2026; this story was updated after publication with additional information from a White House official.