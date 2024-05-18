A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Camp Humphreys in South Korea died on Wednesday, May 14.

Spc. Jaggert Oakes, 22, was found unresponsive in his barracks at the base, according to an Army release. He was taken to a hospital on base and pronounced dead at 10:23 a.m. local time.

At the time, Oakes was serving as a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade.

“The 11th Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. Jaggert Z. Oakes,” Lt. Col. Brent Kinney, commander of 11th Engineer Battalion, said in the Army release. “Spc. Oakes leaves behind a profound impact of friendship and camaraderie felt by all who had the privilege of serving alongside him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fellow Soldiers as we mourn this loss together.”

Spc. Jaggert Oakes (photo courtesy U.S. Army)

Army Criminal Investigation Division at Camp Humphreys is investigating Oakes’ death. However the Army release noted that no foul play is suspected.

Oakes joined the Army in 2019. The Barberton, Ohio native had been in South Korea for only a few months before his death. He previously served with 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, training in Germany in 2021. During his time in the Army, Oakes received two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Defense Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

Camp Humphreys is the headquarters and main base for U.S. and United Nations forces in South Korea. The U.S. currently has approximately 28,500 service members in South Korea.

