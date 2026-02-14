US hits dozens of Islamic State targets in Syria amid base withdrawals

American forces hit dozens of Islamic State positions and storage sites over the last 10 days, U.S. Central Command said.

CENTCOM reported that it carried out 10 airstrikes within 10 days, from Feb. 3-12, targeting more than 30 ISIS infrastructure and weapons storage locations. The attacks are part of an effort to “sustain relentless military pressure on remnants” of ISIS, CENTCOM said. The U.S. military did not say where in Syria the airstrikes took place, although monitoring groups reported at least some in the desert in eastern Homs. The operations also happened as the United States completed two major transfers of personnel and prisoners out of the country.

It’s unclear how many ISIS fighters were killed or captured over the 10-day period. CENTCOM did say drones, helicopters and planes were used, but did not specify which ones. Previous airstrikes over the last two months have involved F-15 fighter jets, A-10 Warthogs and Apache helicopters. Since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024 the United States has widened its operations in Syria, targeting sites around the country. The interim government, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, has been working closely with the coalition against the remnants of ISIS in the country.

The attacks are part of Operation Hawkeye Strike — a retaliatory mission launched after two U.S. soldiers were killed in Palmyra on Dec. 13 — itself a part of the wider anti-ISIS Operation Inherent Resolve. According to CENTCOM, the United States has killed or captured more than 50 ISIS fighters in the last two months. This new wave of attacks also came as the United States and coalition partners handed over control of a key base to Syria and moved thousands of prisoners out of the country.

CENTCOM said on Feb. 11 that it had completely moved U.S. troops out of the al-Tanf Garrison in southeastern Syria. The base was set up during the Syrian Civil War as a staging area to fight against ISIS. It was repeatedly targeted by anti-American forces, including pro-Iran groups, ISIS and pro-Assad militias.

The Syrian military confirmed it had taken over al-Tanf in coordination with the United States. Additionally, several Middle Eastern news outlets including al-Monitor report that U.S. forces also are leaving the al-Shaddadi base in the Hasakah province, with troops moving to Kharab al-Jir air base or into Iraqi Kurdistan. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group that has tracked the Syrian Civil War and other conflicts in the country, said that airplanes were spotted ferrying military equipment out of al-Shaddadi this month. CENTCOM has not commented on this.

Meanwhile the United States and its partners also completed the transfer of more than 5,700 ISIS captives to Iraq from Syria. The effort started on Jan. 21 and wrapped on Feb. 12. Army Maj. Gen. Kevin Lambert, the head of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, said that the transfer of the prisoners to Iraq “will help prevent an ISIS resurgence in Syria.” The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that convoys were escorted by coalition aircraft as they left Syria.