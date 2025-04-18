U.S. war against the Houthis grinds on. Tell me how this ends.

Happy Friday! It’s been more than a month since the U.S. military resumed attacks against Houthi rebels in Yemen, and the endgame is still unclear.

The Defense Department has not detailed the number of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen since March 17, when Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell told reporters that the operation would not be “an endless offensive.”

“There is a very clear end state to this operation,” Parnell said. “And that begins the moment that the Houthis pledge to stop attacking our ships and putting American lives at risk.”

But the Iranian-backed Houthis, who survived seven years of attacks from a Saudi-led coalition, have shown no sign of yielding after firing at least one ballistic missile towards Israel on Sunday. Meanwhile, U.S. military commanders have raised concerns that operations in Yemen and the Red Sea are burning through munitions that would be badly needed in a war against China. The military’s stockpile of air defense missiles is already depleted by 15 months of combat against the Houthis between October 2023 and this January.

The conflict has also prompted the U.S. military to divert a Patriot air defense battalion and the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson’s strike group from the Pacific to the Middle East.

And while no U.S. troops are known to be operating on the ground in the campaign, the Wall Street Journal reported this week that American security contractors are advising Yemeni militias on a planned ground offensive against the Houthis with targets like the port city of Hodeida on the Red Sea. But importantly, Saudi Arabia has no intention of joining such an effort.

For the time being, U.S. service members will continue to fight an undeclared, over-the-horizon war against the Houthis. Top civilian and military leaders owe those troops an explanation of what the strategy is and how this war will end. One key lesson from the defeat in Afghanistan is that you can’t “muddle along” to success.

