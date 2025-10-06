Marine vet Adam Driver will portray Medal of Honor recipient John Chapman in movie

Marine veteran and actor Adam Driver will portray Air Force combat controller John Chapman in a movie based on the battle in Afghanistan that earned him the Medal of Honor. Chapman died as he fought alone for hours on a mountain top in Afghanistan early in that war, drawing fire on himself as a vulnerable helicopter approached carrying a team of Army Rangers.

Longtime director Ron Howard is set to direct the film, which is reportedly to be called “Alone at Dawn.” Howard has directed dozens of movies, including Apollo 13 and The Da Vinci Code, Deadline reported

The movie will be based on the book of the same name about Chapman written by Air Force veteran Dan Schilling and Lori Chapman Longfritz, Chapman’s sister. Schilling was a Special Tactics Officer, the job title for officers who train with and lead enlisted combat controllers. Rumors have long circulated about movie deals around the book and Chapman, but no cast and crew have previously been confirmed.

Along with Driver, the Hollywood Reporter reported that, Anne Hathaway will play an intelligence officer who helped push for Chapman to receive the Medal of Honor. The feature film is being made for Amazon MGM and will get a theatrical release, according to industry trades. No release date has been set.

In early 2002, Air Force Technical Sgt. John Chapman was thousands of feet up on a snowy mountain in Afghanistan, left for dead and surrounded by al-Qaeda fighters. Despite being heavily wounded, Chapman held them off, even providing covering fire for a rescue helicopter before being killed. 16 years later he would be awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions that day.

An Air Force Combat Controller, Chapman was part of a special operations mission during the Battle of Takar Gur in early 2002 in Afghanistan. Attached to a Navy SEAL team, Chapman and the others were heading to the mountain to establish a high point and reconnaissance spot to help the ongoing Operation Anaconda. Their helicopters took RPG fire and Navy SEAL Neil Roberts fell out. The helicopter landed and Chapman and the SEALs came under small arms fire. Chapman charged a bunker, killing two militants and allowing the SEALs to get to cover. He was wounded and went down. The SEAL team believed he was dead and pulled back. But Chapman wasn’t. He came to and then proceeded to hold off al-Qaeda fighters on his own, taking multiple wounds, and killing one militant in hand-to-hand combat. When a rescue force consisting of Army Rangers and Air Force special operators approached via helicopter as the dawn broke, Chapman laid down covering fire before he was shot and killed.

Chapman was posthumously awarded the Air Force Cross in 2003. After years of efforts, his Air Force Cross was officially updated to the Medal of Honor in 2018. He was the first airman to earn the highest military honor since the Vietnam War. His death was the first Medal of Honor action to be captured on video, as a CIA Predator drone flying overhead caught his last stand on camera.

“Despite severe, mortal wounds, he continued to fight relentlessly, sustaining a violent engagement with multiple enemy personnel before making the ultimate sacrifice,” his Medal of Honor citation reads. “By his heroic actions and extraordinary valor, sacrificing his life for the lives of his teammates, Technical Sergeant Chapman upheld the highest traditions of military service and reflected great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.

Driver enlisted in the Marine Corps after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. He served with 1st Battalion, 1st Marines as a mortar man before he got a medical discharge following an injury. He left the corps as a lance corporal and years later still can do the “lance corporal salute.” Driver was nominated for an Oscar for his work in ‘BlacKkKlansman.’ Although he has been in several biopics and played a military officer in the Civil War-set ‘Lincoln,’ ‘Alone at Dawn’ would be his first role as a service member from the Global War on Terror.

An earlier attempt to adapt the book ‘Alone at Dawn’ was announced in 2021. Stuntman-turned-action movie director Sam Hargrave (‘Extraction’) was attached to direct the film, then-titled “Combat Control.” That project was to star Jake Gyllenhaal as Chapman.