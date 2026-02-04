‘A Damn Good Time’ — Crew of well-named tank unfazed by frigid winter in Poland

"Armored Palmer," "Aneurysm," and "About 50/50" were also training last month. Army crews traditionally are allowed to pick their tank names during gunnery qualification.

By Matt White

Published

A tank named 'A Damn Good Time'
An M1A2 Abrams its crew had dubbed 'A Damn Good Time' from Fort Hood, Texas was one of several well-named tanks spotted in Poland during winter training exercise. Army photo by Eric Allen.

We never get tired of learning the names that soldiers pick for their tanks, and a recent set of monickers on several M1A2 Abrams training in Poland touch on everything we love about them: dark comedy next to light-hearted humor, zen-like philosophy alongside “send it” enthusiasm.

Photos released last week capture a tank from the Army’s 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas, labeled “Aneurysm,” which might be an effort to describe what firing the tank’s 155mm cannon feels like from the inside. 

A second is “About 50/50,” perhaps a reminder of the old joke about a meditative view of life: “Everything in life is about 50/50 — it will happen or it won’t.”

Also in Poland were the tankers of “Armored Palmer,” from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood, Texas, who are either fans of golf or lemonade and iced tea (a 50/50 chance of either, we figure).

And a fourth tank, also from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, speaks for the life of tankers everywhere: “A Damn Good Time,” which was, of course, photographed with its soldiers in several feet of snow in the dead of winter in Poland.

The Texas and Kansas crews trained in winter exercises at Bemowo Piskie Training Area in January and late last year.

“The exercise trained platoons to maneuver and operate effectively across restrictive terrain in winter conditions,” the Army said in the photo release.

  • U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division received ground level information from scout elements after convoying from a designated start point during the Forward Land Forces Expansion exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 18, 2025. The scouts passed terrain and movement observations to the tank crews, enabling them to adjust their plan before maneuvering toward their next position. The task force provides combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)
    The crew of “About 50/50.”
  • U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, advances during a platoon level situational training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 22, 2026. The training reinforced mounted maneuver techniques and crew coordination while operating in restrictive terrain and cold weather conditions. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in
    The crew of “A Damn Good Time.”
  • U.S. Army armor crewmen assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, maneuver M1A2 Abrams tanks across snow-covered terrain during a platoon-level situational training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 23, 2026. The training reinforced crew coordination and platoon-level maneuver in a cold-weather environment. “I know if anything happens in the future, we’re ready, 3-8 Cavalry is ready,” said U.S. Army Pfc. Saul Colon, an armor crewman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Allen)
    An M1A2 tank named “Armored Palmer.”
  • U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, welcome Polish Maj. Gen. Maciej Jablonski, Deputy Commanding General- Interoperability U.S. Army V Corps, to fire the U.S. M1A2 Abrams Tank during a live fire exercise at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Jan. 13, 2026. The event highlighted the importance of mechanized forces in reinforcing NATO’s defensive posture in Poland. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
    The crew of “Aneurysm.”
  • An M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment maneuvers through heavy mud while returning from a static display at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Dec. 10, 2025. Despite slick and uneven terrain, crews demonstrated the vehicle’s mobility and reliability during Table V gunnery operations. The task force provides combat credible forces to V Corps, America's only forward-deployed corps in Europe.
    An M1A2 Abrams bearing the battalion’s name: “Warhorse.”

Though the Army did not specify what companies the tanks belonged to, the answer is almost certainly in those names, which all begin with “A.” One of the traditions Army tankers follow in naming is that names must begin with the letter of their company.

Bravo Company tanks might be “Baby Yoda” or “Back Alley Sally.”

Charlie Company might include “Come And Take It,” while “Death Trap” or “Dropped As A Baby” belong to Delta.

All of the tanks in photos in Poland, then, are likely Alpha Company — though a third tank from 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, bore the name of the battalion: “Warhorse.”

How tank names are earned

In 2024, Medal of Honor recipient Clint Romesha told Task & Purpose that getting to name your tank is a tradition and an honor crews have to earn through high scores in gunnery qualification. Romesha spent his first 10 years in the Army as a tanker, though he was a cavalry scout when he earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Afghanistan.

“It was a point of pride that you didn’t want to be that crew that just got back from gunnery, and everybody got to name their tank, and you see that frickin’ gun tube that’s got nothing on it,” Romesha told Task & Purpose. Every new crew, he said, knew the pressure to “shoot Q1,” a gunnery qualifying score that allowed them to name their tank. “Everybody can look down the motor pool line and tell what tank crew was Q2 [a lower score]. I guess the best way to describe it, it was more embarrassing not to have the name on your tank.”

 

Task & Purpose Video

Each week on Tuesdays and Fridays our team will bring you analysis of military tech, tactics, and doctrine.

Watch Here
 
Matt White Avatar

Matt White

Senior Editor

Matt White is a senior editor at Task & Purpose. He was a pararescueman in the Air Force and the Alaska Air National Guard for eight years and has more than a decade of experience in daily and magazine journalism.