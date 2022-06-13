Welcome to The Gear List, a semi-regular series where we spotlight the best discounts and deals on tactical gear, outdoor equipment, and everything in between.

Summer is here, and with it comes the realization that most of us are wearing old and busted, sunglasses that should have been left on the gas station discount rack they came from. I am not a fashionable man, and even I know that the right shades can turn jeans and a tee-shirt into a look people will want to steal.

Now, we’re all about cool boutique brands with an interesting backstory, but there’s no denying that Oakley and Ray-Ban have had a corner on cool for decades — and that’s not changing anytime soon. Just ask Maverick about his aviators (which you can buy for yourself).

Right now, you can start your summer right with discounts of up to 66 percent off some of the biggest sellers from Oakley and Ray-Ban, among other sunglasses brands, over at Ashford. Pick up one of these to crank up the style meter on your off-base attire and check back later for deals on ballistic eyewear and other fashion picks.

These prices were valid at press time, but prices can change and deals do expire.

1 Oakley Holbrook See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $163.00, now $99.99

Seller: Ashford Who doesn’t love the Oakley Holbrook? The odds are good that whatever bargain-basement shades you’re wearing were designed to look just like this. I can’t blame you for not wanting to shell out $163 on a pair, but at $100 this is a hell of a bargain. The classic square frames are as timeless as ever, and this style comes in a barely-there pattern that’s part black Multicam and part tortoiseshell. The prizm ruby lenses create a sharp contrast while providing 100 percent UV protection. The 57-millimeter lens width is flattering on all face shapes, which is one of the reasons this frame style has been such a popular choice for so many years. The Holbrook delivers with fun summer vibes and — at this price — will put a smile on your face and some extra coin in your pocket.

2 Ray-Ban Wayfarer See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $151.00, now $98.99

Seller: Ashford The Holbrook might be a perennial favorite, but the Ray-Ban Wayfarer is the OG that made square-framed sunglasses a must-have decades ago. With a cool factor that can only be rivaled by aviator sunglasses, the Wayfarer is a guaranteed way to upgrade your look. Ray-Ban Wayfarers gained instant popularity after James Dean added them to his signature look in 1955’s ‘Rebel Without a Cause,’ and they’ve since been worn by style icons like Muhammad Ali, JFK, several James Bond actors, and all of the Beatles. You can cop the same look with these timeless black frames and classic green lenses that offer full UV protection. The Wayfarer is smaller than a lot of modern sunglasses (lens width is just 52 millimeters), but the shape is chunky in all the right places to make these sunglasses somehow fit everyone’s face perfectly. These sunglasses look great dressed down or dressed up — over board shorts or a three-piece suit. Just when I thought they couldn’t be any cooler, Ashford dropped the price below $100 and proved me wrong. There’s no time like the present to add these to your collection.

3 Oakley Frogskins See More Reviews CHECK LATEST PRICE Price: was $176.00, now $59.99

Seller: Ashford The Oakley Frogskin combines a lot of the style cues that make the Wayfarer and Holbrook so great, with a few modern twists for s fresh, new look. The MSRP is the highest of any on this list, but Ashford is currently running a sale that makes these the most affordable by far. The Frogskins’ frame is a tale as old as time, but the alternating colors on the thin arms add a nice, modern twist. Maybe this is a lingering effect of the GWOT, but part of me loves anything with a pop of desert tan. Pair these with a Garmin Instinct and a Toyota 4Runner, and you’ve basically got the greatest company-grade officer look of all time. The style may be subjective, but the combination of plastic and metal construction with UV protection from the gray lenses promises durability anyone can appreciate. For the life of me, I cannot understand why the Oakley Frogskin is so heavily discounted. It looks fantastic, has Oakley’s famous build quality, and perfectly blends a nod to the classics with modern styling. Go ahead and find me a more compelling deal at $60; I’ll wait.

Task & Purpose and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Learn more about our product review process.