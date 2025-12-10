Army OB-GYN doctor charged with making ‘indecent’ video recordings of patients

Army prosecutors preferred charges against an OB-GYN doctor at a Fort Hood, Texas, hospital for recording patients, officials said.

There are 44 victims in this case, Army officials said Tuesday. The Office of Special Trial Counsel preferred four charges and 61 specifications against Maj. Blaine McGraw, 47, an OB-GYN doctor assigned to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood. (The term “preferring charges” refers to a prosecutor’s recommendation of charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, or UCMJ, while “specifications” of charges refers to the number of offenses.)

McGraw is charged with 54 specifications for indecent visual recording, five specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer, one specification of willful disobedience of a superior officer, and one specification of making a false official statement.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1 of this year, with the majority taking place during medical examinations with female patients at Fort Hood. One victim, who was not one of McGraw’s patients, “was secretly video recorded at a private residence off-post near Fort Hood,” Army officials said.

In November, lawyers representing victims of the doctor in forthcoming civil cases told Task & Purpose that McGraw took photos and videos of patients with a personal cell phone in his breast pocket during examinations. The potential civil cases are separate from the criminal case under the UCMJ.

Army officials will schedule a preliminary hearing, which is required before charges can be referred for a general court-martial under the UCMJ.

Fort Hood officials ordered McGraw into pretrial confinement on Dec. 2. He is currently being held in the Bell County Jail in Belton, Texas, “after apparently violating conditions of liberty imposed by his commander,” officials said.

In late October, Army officials said McGraw was suspended from seeing patients. After McGraw’s suspension, criminal investigators and hospital officials began contacting all of McGraw’s patients in Texas and Hawaii.

On Tuesday, Army officials sent out a press release with details of the charges, but McGraw’s lawyer, Daniel Conway, told Task & Purpose that they have not received the official filing.

“We actually have not seen the charges,” Conway said. “Sounds like the government has informed everyone but us about the charges. We were expecting them. I’ll have more to add when they serve them.”

McGraw joined the Army in May 2006 as an infantry officer. He deployed to Iraq from October 2007 to November 2008, and Afghanistan from November 2012 to August 2013 and Iraq and Syria from March 2024 to July 2024.

McGraw served as a physician assistant at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, from November 2012 to June 2019. McGraw graduated from East Tennessee State University’s medical school and went on to complete his OB-GYN residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Oahu, Hawaii, between June 2019 and August 2023.

Outside of the criminal investigation, the Army is also conducting a review of the Fort Hood hospital, and the Department of Defense Inspector General is reviewing medical treatment policies and practices, service officials said in a statement Wednesday

“We are looking closely at how training is conducted, how standards are enforced and how leaders ensure that policies are being followed,” said Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre.