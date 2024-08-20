Army boots out Fort Liberty soldier tied to online white supremacists, facing federal charges

A Fort Liberty soldier was booted from the Army Tuesday, a day after being outed as a major white supremacist online activist and while facing charges for lying to the federal government and attempting to sell stolen guns.

Pvt. Kai Liam Nix, 20, was separated from the Army on August 20, just a week after being indicted on Aug. 14. On August 19, the online watchdog Hatewatch published an investigation that named Nix as behind a major online personna that operates within white supremacist circles.

“On Aug. 20, Pvt. Nix was administratively separated from the Army,” a Fort Liberty spokesperson told Task & Purpose in an email. Nix joined the Army in 2022 and arrived at Fort Liberty in 2023, the official said.

Nix faces four federal charges, including dealing in firearms without a license, making false statements to a department of the United States and two counts of possession or sale of a stolen firearm. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Nix was arrested on Aug. 15 and appeared in court on Monday, Aug. 19, the same day that the Justice Department announced the charges against him.

According to court documents, Nix lied on his Security Clearance Application Standard Form (SF) 86 on Aug. 2, 2022, writing that he had never been a member of any group dedicated to violent insurrection against the government. Documents do not say what group Nix is accused of being a member of. However, the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch reported on August 19 that Nix is a member of the white nationalist and Neo Nazi Patriot Front. When questioned by a New Yorker reporter on a separate story, Nix denied being a member of the extremist group.

Hatewatch documented in its story a trail of online fingerprints behind an online personna known as Patrick NC that led towards Nix. Patrick NC, Hatewatch said, has been active in online circles of Patriot Front, a white supremicist group. Nix has also used a Telegram channel to “release sensitive personal information about perceived political enemies including their names, photos, phone numbers and addresses. Their targets included nine journalists, a business owner who spoke up about how antisemitism affected their community, activists in left-leaning groups, lawyers and cybersecurity analysts,” Hatewatch reported.

Additionally Nix, who authorities note also used the name Kai Brazelton, is accused of spending several months trying to illegally sell guns. In December 2023 he allegedly sold a gun he knew to be stolen, then sold another one a month later.

