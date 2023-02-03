Army Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper has been suspended as commanding general of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, amid an investigation by the Army Inspector General’s Office, service spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said on Friday.

While Smith declined to say exactly what Kamper is being investigated for, she told Task & Purpose that none of the allegations under investigation involve accusations of sexual misconduct.

Typically, military branches only publicly release information about investigations after they have been completed. Journalists often must file a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain a redacted copy of investigations, and that process can take months if not longer.

Kamper was commissioned as an artillery officer after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 1989, according to his Army biography. Prior to assuming command at the Fires Center of Excellence, he served as deputy commanding general for the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas.

Kamper has deployed four times to Iraq and once to Europe.His military awards include the Combat Action Badge, Senior Parachutist Badge, and Ranger Tab.

Army Gen. Gary Brito, head of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, suspended Kamper, Smith said on Friday. Kamper will remain at Fort Sill, where his chain of command will determine what duties he will perform.

The Pentagon announced in January that between 90 and 100 Ukrainian service members would travel to Fort Sill to learn how to use the Patriot air defense system that their country is receiving from the United States to defend

“Neither the investigation nor the change in leadership will have any impact on the operations or mission at Fort Sill, including the current training of Ukrainian forces on the Patriot missile system, and the suspension was not related to the mission or training of Ukrainian soldiers,” Smith said on Friday.

