Air Force relieves security squadron commander at F.E. Warren

The head of a security squadron at one of the Air Force’s nuclear missile bases was relieved of command, in the wake of several deaths involving airmen at the base.

Lt. Col. Tyler Hiatt, commander of the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, was removed from his post following “a professional disagreement over actions in the unit.” Hiatt told Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, of his “inability to executive the duties of his position,” according to the 90th Missile Wing in a release. Hiatt apparently did “not feel comfortable serving in the 90th Security Forces Group.”

The air base in Wyoming is one of three strategic nuclear missile bases in the continental United States. The 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron is one of several squadrons comprising the 1,400-person-strong 90th Security Forces Group.

Hiatt’s removal comes after several deaths and incidents either on base or involving members of the 90th Security Forces Group in the past six months. On July 20, Airman Brayden Lovan was shot and killed on the base, after another airman aimed his M18 pistol at Lovan “in a joking manner.” Airmen, all with the 90th Security Forces Group, made false statements about the shooting. As a result it was reported as a misfire incident, prompting Air Force Global Strike Command to order a pause in use of the M18. Airman 1st Class Marcus White-Allen, who aimed the gun at Lovan, was arrested in August and later released, but found dead in his dorm on base in October.

In August, an airman from the 90th Security Forces Group was shot and killed in an off-base apartment. Another F.E. Warren airman was charged with involuntary manslaughter. In late September an airman from the group died in Colorado in an apparent murder-suicide.

In the middle of October, Col. Jeremy Sheppard, the head of the 90th Security Forces Group, held an all-hands meeting to discuss recent events.

Lt. Col. David Lycan, currently serving as the deputy commander of the 90th Security Forces Group, was named interim head of the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron. Hiatt took over as head of the 90th Missile Security Forces Squadron in June 2024.

Hiatt’s relief also comes less than two weeks after the head of Air Force Global Strike Command, Gen. S.L. Davis, visited the base. According to the 90th Missile Wing, Davis was there to discuss modernization efforts for the nuclear arsenal, but also met with maintainers and security forces on base.