Pentagon identifies 4 soldiers killed by Iranian attack

The Defense Department has identified four of the six service members who were killed over the weekend by an Iranian attack. All four Reserve soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, based out of Des Moines, Iowa.

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, were killed on March 1 in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait by an Iranian drone attack, defense officials announced on Tuesday.

The names of the other two service members killed in the attack have not yet been released.

“We honor our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation,” Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, said in a statement. “Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten.”

The drone attack came as retaliation for U.S. and Israeli air and missile strikes against Iran, which began on Saturday. The incident is under investigation.

U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, initially announced on Sunday that three U.S. service members had been killed and several others wounded in the attack. CENTCOM subsequently announced on Monday that a fourth service member had died from their injuries and two other fallen troops who had been unaccounted for were also recovered.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the munition used in the attack had managed to penetrate U.S. air defenses.

Both CNN and CBS have reported that the troops killed were in a makeshift tactical operations center that lacked adequate protection for the type of drone attack that Iran launched. But Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell disputed CBS’ description of the facility, positing on media that it was “fortified with 6-foot walls.”

The U.S. operation against Iran, named Epic Fury, has struck more than 1,700 targets since Saturday, according to CENTCOM. Iran has retaliated by attacking U.S. military bases in the region.

Get Task & Purpose in your inbox Sign up for Task & Purpose Today to get the latest in military news each morning. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on Monday that the threat posed by Iranian drones is “persistent.” He also said that U.S. ships, along with ground-based Patriot and THAAD batteries, had “intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles targeting U.S. forces, our partners, and regional stability.”

Although Adm. Brad Cooper, head of CENTCOM, said on Saturday that damage to U.S.bases in the Middle East from Iran’s attacks was “minimal” so far, defense officials have not publicly specified which installations have been struck or exactly what type of damage they have sustained.

The strikes against Iran came after a weeks-long U.S. military buildup in the Middle East, during which the planes, ships, and missile defenses were dispatched to the region.

The aircraft carriers USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln and their respective strike groups are supporting ongoing operations against Iran. Each strike group includes several squadrons of fighter jets as well as destroyers escorting them.

The United States also moved several squadrons of fighter jets into the CENTCOM area of responsibility, including F-15s, F-16s, F-22s and F-35s. They join air units already in the area that have been taking part in operations against the Islamic State over the last three months.

Additionally, the U.S. fielded its new Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System, or LUCAS drones in combat for the first time on Saturday. It is still unclear which targets the drones attacked or how widespread their use was, but the cheap one-way drones are specifically modeled on Iran’s own Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, which have been widely used in recent fighting around the region.