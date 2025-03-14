Are the U.S. and Ukraine friends again? It’s complicated.

Welcome back! The on-again, off-again relationship between the United States and Ukraine appears to be back on — for now.

The United States has resumed providing military assistance and intelligence to Ukraine after both countries agreed on Tuesday to a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, which U.S. officials will now try to get Russia to accept. The U.S. support to Ukraine had been abruptly halted following a disastrous Feb. 28 Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has provided the Ukrainians with more than $65 billion in military equipment, but President Donald Trump has vowed to end the war, and his administration has told the Ukrainians that they will need to make concessions as part of a peace deal.

The pause in U.S. intelligence and military support made it more difficult for the Ukrainians to defend against Russian drone and missile attacks, and it allowed the Russians to retake territory in parts of the Kursk region that Ukrainian forces have occupied since last year, according to The War Zone. The Institute for the Study of War think tank reported on Wednesday that Russia had taken Sudzha, the largest town in the region that had been occupied by Ukrainian troops.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that “it’s up to Russia now” to accept the 30-day ceasefire proposal, adding that if Russia agrees to do so, “I think that would be 80% of the way toward getting this horrible bloodbath finished.”

But it appears U.S. officials will have a tough job selling the ceasefire in Moscow. A top Kremlin aide dismissed the proposal on Thursday, describing it as “nothing other than a temporary time-out for Ukrainian soldiers.” Russian President Vladimir Putin later said he was open to the idea of a ceasefire, but he may need to “have a phone call with Trump.”

