Sailors may have to fix their own barracks rooms, says Navy’s top enlisted leader

The military has long struggled with keeping enlisted troops’ barracks clean and safe, for a variety of reasons ranging from age, deferred maintenance, and that properly maintaining them tends to slide to the bottom of a long list of budgetary priorities. However, the Navy’s top enlisted leader said he believes one possible solution would be to have sailors make repairs to their own living quarters, but no final decision on the matter has been made.

“I do see more kind of DIY in our future, but not over-the-top kind of DIY, but just kind of how you would normally do if it was your own house,” Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman said in response to a question from Task & Purpose on the issue.

During a Dec. 11 interview, Perryman spoke about a range of issues facing enlisted sailors, such as how they will once again be required to take a physical fitness test twice a year.

Regarding enlisted sailors’ barracks, Perryman said that having junior sailors make more repairs to their barracks would be helpful for several reasons, such as giving sailors a sense of agency over their living quarters.

“It gives us some ownership, where I feel some level of responsibility and pride in the way my barracks looks,” Perryman said.

Concerns about who makes repairs

Rob Evans, an Army veteran who created the Hots & Cots app that allows troops to report issues with barracks, said he has questions about when sailors and other service members might be required to make the type of repairs that Perryman mentioned.

That’s why the Defense Department needs to define exactly what types of repairs service members can do on their own, said Evans, who is a member of the Defense Department’s task force focused on improving barracks.

“We need to have those things documented: This is a specialized task; we don’t want you fixing your microwave or self-helping fixing the condenser line on the HVAC [heating, ventilation, and air conditioning] unit,” Evans said.

Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3 construct a bunker during a training exercise to maintain their construction proficiency. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram.

Perryman said it is possible that the Navy’s construction battalions, known as Seabees, could also be used for more complicated barracks repairs.

“That’s a population of human beings we massively underutilized in this area, especially given the costs for [military construction] and other things to go after,” Perryman said. So, I think that area is ripe for taking advantage of.”

‘We didn’t get here overnight’

Although he has vowed to work hard to make sure that fixing barracks and family housing remains a priority for Navy budgets, Perryman also tells sailors it is going to take time to work through the service’s housing issues.

“What I remind them of is: We didn’t get here overnight,” Perryman said. “It’s a big problem, and it’s going to take us a while to truly fix it.”

A 2023 report from the Government Accountability Office found that about 5,000 sailors lived in “substandard barracks.”

Earlier this year, the Navy ordered a service-wide inspection of barracks after Navy Secretary John Phelan was “shocked and dismayed” when he visited the Palau Hall barracks at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam in March. Phelan ordered that the sailors and Marines living in the housing facility be moved within 10 days.

Following the inspection, the Navy moved sailors out of some barracks, Perryman said.

“It was somewhere less than 10, but more than five barracks, where we had to totally move sailors out because they were substandard,” Perryman said.

‘Self-help’ repairs need to be defined

Perryman echoed Chief of Naval Operations Daryl Caudle’s comments last month, encouraging sailors to paint and make other repairs to barracks and hangars.

“One of the things I’ve been trying to do is really pump some energy into self-help,” Caudle said during a Nov. 13 all-hands meeting.

Specifically, Caudle said sailors should be able to patch holes in their walls, paint the exterior of their barracks, fix memorials on base, and sweep and pick up trash.

“You wouldn’t think twice about doing this on a ship,” Caudle said. “But I put you ashore, and it’s like: Ah, can’t do that; where’s the building manager? I’m looking at the building manager. You’re the building manager.”

However, Caudle also acknowledged that sailors don’t have the expertise to make certain types of repairs, such as fixing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and leaking roofs.

Evans said he is concerned that each Navy installation could have its own definition of what sailors are required to repair. For example, the public works directorate could tell sailors it won’t clean up mold if it covers a certain surface area, he said.

Other issues include which troops are qualified to make specialized fixes, and will they face any repercussions if they accidentally damage their barracks while attempting home repairs, Evans said.

“I think that self-help looks good on paper, but what does that really mean?” Evans told Task & Purpose. “What does self-help really mean at the end of the day? At the barracks task force level, no one has said what that is. No one has really outlined what self-help is.”