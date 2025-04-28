Navy Super Hornet falls overboard as USS Harry Truman makes hard turn during Houthi attack

The aircraft was being towed when the crew lost control of the Super Hornet. Both the plane and the tow tractor fell overboard.

By Jeff Schogol

Updated Apr 28, 2025 4:05 PM EDT

USS Harry S. Truman F/A-18E Super Hornet
An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, launches from the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Mcguire.

A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet and a tow tractor fell off the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman on Monday while it was at sea, the service announced. All personnel are accounted for, and one sailor sustained what was described as a “minor injury,” in a Navy news release.

A U.S. official told Task & Purpose that initial reports indicate the mishap occurred as the Truman was making a hard turn amid a Houthi attack. No information about the nature of the threat was immediately available.

Both the Truman and a second aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, are deployed to the Red Sea as part of ongoing operations against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Since March 15, U.S. forces have attacked more than 800 Houthi targets. 

“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft,” the news release says. “The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard.”

Sailors on the Truman were able to get out of the aircraft’s way before it fell overboard. The incident is under investigation.

The Super Hornet is assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 136. 

This is the second time in just over four months that an aircraft from the Truman has been lost. On Dec. 22, the cruiser USS Gettysburg accidentally shot down an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the aircraft carrier.

Update: 4/28/2025; This article was updated after publication with a statement from a U.S. official.

Jeff Schogol Avatar

Jeff Schogol

Senior Pentagon Reporter

Jeff Schogol is a senior staff writer for Task & Purpose. He has covered the military for nearly 20 years. Email him at schogol@taskandpurpose.com; direct message @JSchogol73030 on Twitter; or reach him on WhatsApp and Signal at 703-909-6488.