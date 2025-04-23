Army sergeant found guilty in spree of barracks break-ins, rapes and attempted murder

An Army sergeant who terrorized women living in the barracks at Fort Cavazos, Texas for over a year and a half was found guilty this week of dozens of violent crimes, including rape, attempted premediated murder, and kidnapping.

Sgt. Greville Clarke was convicted Tuesday by an enlisted panel at his Fort Cavazos court martial of 29 charges for crimes against five women in 2021 and 2022. Clarke was convicted of one count of attempted premeditated murder and multiple counts of other violent crimes including rape and aggravated sexual contact, battery and aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and robbery, indecent visual recording, and obstruction of justice, according to Michelle McCaskill, a spokesperson for the Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel which handled the case.

Clarke was cleared of one charge of attempted premeditated murder.

Clarke will be sentenced after witnesses have the chance to testify before the court, which could come as early as today. Clarke’s defense team and Army prosecutors will also argue sentencing recommendations before the trial judge issues his sentence. Clarke faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, McCaskill said.

Court documents previously reported by Task & Purpose detailed incidents of Clarke entering the Texas base barracks, attacking and holding women against their will, and threatening them with a personal gun or knife while he bound their limbs.

In July 2022, Clarke pointed a loaded firearm at one woman and strangled her with a lamp cord until he thought she was dead. He had put his foot on her neck and shoved her into a footlocker to move her across base. The charge sheet stated that Clarke might have killed the woman, but she escaped.

Court documents also included an incident three months later in October 2022 where Clarke threatened another woman with a firearm while he bound her hands with rope, blindfolded her and raped her. He was also charged with filming a soldier without their knowledge.

The charge sheet said Clarke stole items from the barracks, like phones, keys, and wallets. Clarke also took personal items like pillows, blankets, and a comforter that he later disposed of to evade being caught because he “had reason to believe there were or would be” criminal charges against him, according to court documents.

Clarke joined the Army in September 2017 as a bridge crewmember assigned to the 36th Engineer Brigade at Fort Cavazos. His service awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal.

