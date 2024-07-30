Marine killed in Humvee rollover at Twentynine Palms identified

The Marine who died of his injuries following a Humvee rollover on Saturday has been identified as Staff Sgt. Jerry L. Betzold.

Betzold, 26, was the only Marine injured when his Humvee rolled over at Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Twentynine Palms in California, Corps officials said.

At the time of his death, Betzold was assigned to the Tactical Training Exercise Control Group, or TTECG, at Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Twentynine Palms, according to a Marine Corps news release.

“Staff Sergeant Jerry Betzold represents all that is good and pure in our nation and Corps,” Marine Col. David Hart, TTECG director, said in a statement. “He tragically lost his life while working to ensure our combat formations remain ready when the nation needs them.”

Originally from Avon, Indiana, Betzold enlisted in the Marines in August 2016, and he became an infantry platoon sergeant. He was promoted to staff sergeant on March 1. His military awards include four Sea Service Deployment Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, two Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

Betzold was participating in Service Level Training Exercise 5-24 when his Humvee rolled over. He was initially treated at Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital at Twentynine Palms and then taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, where the Marine was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into the cause of the rollover.

Betzold is the third Marine who has died in an on-duty vehicle mishap since October, according to Naval Safety Command.

“His loss is deeply felt across our Marine Corps family,” Hart said. “Our hearts and full support will remain with his family and friends as we all navigate this extremely difficult time.”

