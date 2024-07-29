Marine killed in Humvee rollover at Twentynine Palms

A Marine died from injuries sustained in a Humvee rollover on Saturday at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in California, according to a news release posted on the base’s Facebook page.

As of Monday morning, the Marine’s name had not yet been publicly released pending next of kin notification.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marine during this difficult time,” the news release says.

The rollover took place on Saturday during Service Level Training Exercise 5-24, the news release says. The Marine was first treated at Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital at Twentynine Palms and then taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, California, where the Marine was pronounced dead on Sunday.

The Marine Corps has not publicly released additional information about how the rollover occurred.

Investigators are looking into what caused the Humvee to roll over. No other Marines were injured in the incident.

Two other Marines have died in on-duty vehicle mishaps so far in Fiscal Year 2024, according to Naval Safety Command. One Marine was killed in December when an amphibious combat vehicle rolled over at Camp Pendleton, California; and another was killed in a March motorcycle accident during a command group ride in San Diego.

The most recent mishap comes nearly a month after an airman was killed and five others were injured in a vehicle accident at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana involving an up-armored Humvee.

